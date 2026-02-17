Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work





The device owner can still see the display by looking straight at it. Anyone else, viewing the screen from an angle, would see nothing but a blacked-out display.

Imagine this scenario to understand how the Privacy Screen works





That information could be your phone's passcode. Imagine a scenario where you're sitting in a crowded subway car, and you're unlocking your phone. Some guy off to the side is staring at your screen as you tap in your passcode. Once he spots the numbers you've tapped, all he needs to do is take possession of your phone to access all of your financial apps. And in a crowded subway car, a simple jostle is all that it would take for the thief to pick your pocket and walk off the subway platform with your phone.

Check out this 15-second trailer for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that stars the Privacy Screen





You can see how the Privacy Screen would be a great deterrent to this type of phone theft. The Privacy Screen can also stop thieves from reading a notification that contains your two-factor authentication code. A crook stealing your 2FA code could open an app that you protect with 2FA such as your banking app, your securities trading app, and others. The, Privacy Screen can also block a bystander from seeing your social security number or any other important personal data that you wouldn't want falling into the wrong hands.



Samsung has released its first live action teaser for theand the Privacy Screen and the ad shows you an exaggerated look at what the feature can do. Auser is riding in a crowded subway car reading a romance novel on her phone's screen while she is flanked by a passenger on each side of her. On the right side of the video we see the book she is reading and on the left side is a toggle that says "Zero-peeking privacy" that is disabled.





As the 15-second video proceeds, we see the subway riders on both sides of the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's owner move closer to the phone in order to get a glimpse at the screen. Weo also see the toggle for the "Zero-peeking privacy" turn on as the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's screen turns black. The phone owner can still read the screen by looking directly at it; the other two, who were looking at the screen at an angle, got up and left since they could no longer read the display, which appears blacked out to them.

The feature is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra for the moment





Galaxy S26 +, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra . The Privacy Screen will be found only on the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Samsung notes that the feature is coming on February 25th, 2026. That is when the manufacturer will hold its next Unpacked event that will include the Galaxy S26 +, and the. The Privacy Screen will be found only on the





The latest rumored specs have the Galaxy S26 Ultra sporting a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protected 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1440 x 3120 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 application processor will be under the hood with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB-1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The rear cameras include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP Ultra-wide camera, a 10MP Telephoto camera, and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is expected. We should see the phone pack a 5000 mAh battery with a 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. And yes, it will feature the Privacy Screen.