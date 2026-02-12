These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model

Oppo Find X8 Ultra . | Image by PhoneArena

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 144Hz 2K BOE OLED panel 7,050mAh battery This is on a EVT unit, retail will likely get a 120Hz panel

If true, the device will see a noticeable upgrade over its predecessor, which featured a 6,100 mAh battery. The leaked battery number is in line with Oppo's product lead for the Find series, Zhou Yibao's, recent claim of the device coming with a battery capacity of more than 7,000 mAh.





Reading about the 144 Hz display, you might think that the upcoming phone will feature an upgraded screen as well. However, that's not the case. The leakster spotted the 144 Hz display in the EVT unit. The retail unit of the phone will reportedly feature the same 120 Hz panel that was used in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra as well.





If you're not aware, EVT units are basically early prototypes of a phone, and some elements found in them often don't make their way to retail units. While not officially confirmed, I feel that Oppo was actually going to offer a higher refresh rate this year but at the last moment decided to go with the old panel to cut costs.

200 MP main camera

200 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera.

50 MP secondary telephoto camera

50 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP selfie sensor



The main camera of the Find X9 Ultra will use a Sony LYT-901 sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. In layman's terms, this basically means the images it produces will have very little noise, as the phone would capture more light. The 200 MP telephoto camera will use an OmniVision sensor, while the 50 MP telephoto camera will likely use a Sony LYT-600 sensor.





Most details look better than even the Galaxy S26 Ultra's leaked specifications



Samsung is going to release the Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, and most specifications for all models in the lineup have already leaked . If you compare the specs of the Find X9 Pro Ultra to even the rumored details of the, you'll find the Oppo device has the upper hand over the Galaxy phone in most departments.

S26 Ultra is reportedly a 200MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and another 10MP telephoto lens. This again looks inferior compared to the camera details that have surfaced for the Oppo device, at least on paper.



For instance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with a 5000 mAh battery, which is far smaller than the tipped 7050 mAh battery of the Find X9 Ultra. The camera combination of theis reportedly a 200MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and another 10MP telephoto lens. This again looks inferior compared to the camera details that have surfaced for the Oppo device, at least on paper.

Still, I'm aware that real-world performance could differ completely from what the on-paper specs of both the smartphones suggest. That's why I'd wait until both phones are released before concluding whether the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is superior only on paper or truly excels in real-life testing as well.





Oppo could release the Ultra model of its Find X9 series sometime in March in China. It could see a global release anytime between April and June.