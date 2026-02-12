These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Forget the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I'm excited for the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.
0comments
Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has released some great phones in recent times. For instance, the recently launched Oppo Find X9 comes with a flagship processor and a top-notch camera. Now, the brand is all set to unveil its Ultra variant, the Find X9 Ultra. Some of the specifications of this upcoming device have surfaced online, and they should be enough to excite you about its launch.
A big battery and a high refresh rate display
As of writing, Oppo has released two models in its Find X9 series: the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both variants come with impressive specifications, but the Ultra model of the lineup is tipped to come with even better specifications. Reliable leaker Yogesh Brar recently made a post on X claiming that the phone will feature a 7,050 mAh battery and a 144 Hz 2K BOE LED panel.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 11, 2026
144Hz 2K BOE OLED panel
7,050mAh battery
This is on a EVT unit, retail will likely get a 120Hz panel
Recommended For You
If true, the device will see a noticeable upgrade over its predecessor, which featured a 6,100 mAh battery. The leaked battery number is in line with Oppo's product lead for the Find series, Zhou Yibao's, recent claim of the device coming with a battery capacity of more than 7,000 mAh.
Reading about the 144 Hz display, you might think that the upcoming phone will feature an upgraded screen as well. However, that's not the case. The leakster spotted the 144 Hz display in the EVT unit. The retail unit of the phone will reportedly feature the same 120 Hz panel that was used in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra as well.
If you're not aware, EVT units are basically early prototypes of a phone, and some elements found in them often don't make their way to retail units. While not officially confirmed, I feel that Oppo was actually going to offer a higher refresh rate this year but at the last moment decided to go with the old panel to cut costs.
The Oppo phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, feature a 6.82-inch screen, and come with Android 16 based on ColorOS 16 out of the box. It's going to be a camera beast if the leaked details of its camera setup turn out to be true. Here's what the phone will offer in the camera department:
- 200 MP main camera
- 200 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera.
- 50 MP secondary telephoto camera
- 50 MP ultra-wide camera
- 50 MP selfie sensor
The main camera of the Find X9 Ultra will use a Sony LYT-901 sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. In layman's terms, this basically means the images it produces will have very little noise, as the phone would capture more light. The 200 MP telephoto camera will use an OmniVision sensor, while the 50 MP telephoto camera will likely use a Sony LYT-600 sensor.
Based on the leaked specifications, would you choose the Oppo Find X9 Ultra or the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Most details look better than even the Galaxy S26 Ultra's leaked specifications
Rear camera setup of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is going to release the Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, and most specifications for all models in the lineup have already leaked. If you compare the specs of the Find X9 Pro Ultra to even the rumored details of the S26 Ultra, you'll find the Oppo device has the upper hand over the Galaxy phone in most departments.
For instance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with a 5000 mAh battery, which is far smaller than the tipped 7050 mAh battery of the Find X9 Ultra. The camera combination of the S26 Ultra is reportedly a 200MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and another 10MP telephoto lens. This again looks inferior compared to the camera details that have surfaced for the Oppo device, at least on paper.
Still, I'm aware that real-world performance could differ completely from what the on-paper specs of both the smartphones suggest. That's why I'd wait until both phones are released before concluding whether the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is superior only on paper or truly excels in real-life testing as well.
Oppo could release the Ultra model of its Find X9 series sometime in March in China. It could see a global release anytime between April and June.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: