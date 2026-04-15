Google is expanding one of the best Gemini features across the world

Gemini’s Personal Intelligence in Action | Video by Google

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How much access to your data are you willing to give to a chatbot? I share everything, that’s how it can be helpful I’d give it only non-critical things Very limited access, depending on the specific task Depends which AI that is, I trust only some companies I don’t even want to use AI, so zero access Vote 1 Votes

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Personal Intelligence is what helps Gemini utilize the fact that it's made by the same company that developed the web browser, email, and mobile OS so many people use. The feature can tap into Google services such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to address user prompts.First launched for AI Pro and AU Ultra subscribers in the US, Personal Intelligence adds to other features that help Gemini gather larger context. One of those is Past Chats, which allows Gemini to use past conversations to personalize its answers.Competing AI products, like ChatGPT and Claude, have advanced memory features but require a manual setup to access things like a user’s calendar, email, or photos. Thanks to the reach of Google’s services, the company has a big advantage when it comes to personalizing its chatbot.It’s nice that Google is finally expanding a core Gemini feature to more markets, but expanding the supported languages is even better news. That could make Personal Intelligence truly useful for way more people than simply launching it in English.