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Google is expanding one of the best Gemini features across the world

A key Gemini feature will soon be available to free users in more markets.

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Gemini is getting more personalization options globally. | Image by Google
Google has been focused on upgrading the capabilities of Gemini over the last months, but some of the new features have been quite limited. Personal Intelligence launched in January in the US, but now it’s time to expand to many more places.

Personal Intelligence is now available almost globally


Google is launching Gemini Personal Intelligence for users around the world, with several notable exceptions. Users that are in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK still won’t be able to use the features, according to an Android Authority report.

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With the expansion to new markets, Google is also making Personal Intelligence capable of operating with all supported Gemini languages. The features are initially available for AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the new areas.

Coming soon for free users


Gemini’s Personal Intelligence in Action | Video by Google

There’s even better news for users that are not paying Google any subscription fee. Personal Intelligence will be made available for free accounts in the new markets soon.

Google said that the broader rollout will happen in the upcoming weeks, without giving a more specific launch date. This expansion is not such a big surprise, as the company has already made Personal Intelligence available for free users in the US last month.

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AI that knows you


Personal Intelligence is what helps Gemini utilize the fact that it's made by the same company that developed the web browser, email, and mobile OS so many people use. The feature can tap into Google services such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to address user prompts.

First launched for AI Pro and AU Ultra subscribers in the US, Personal Intelligence adds to other features that help Gemini gather larger context. One of those is Past Chats, which allows Gemini to use past conversations to personalize its answers.

Competing AI products, like ChatGPT and Claude, have advanced memory features but require a manual setup to access things like a user’s calendar, email, or photos. Thanks to the reach of Google’s services, the company has a big advantage when it comes to personalizing its chatbot.

Promising upgrade


It’s nice that Google is finally expanding a core Gemini feature to more markets, but expanding the supported languages is even better news. That could make Personal Intelligence truly useful for way more people than simply launching it in English.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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