Verizon customers have the chance to get something most people can only dream of
Free FIFA World Cup 26 tickets and pitch-side access coming to My Verizon app starting October 2.
Verizon is turning up the hype for FIFA World Cup 26, and if you’re a soccer fan, you’ll want to pay attention. The carrier is about to hook up some of its users with exclusive access, free tickets, and even some wild once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
As the official telecom sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26, Verizon is joining forces with David Beckham and a stacked lineup of talent – think Tim Howard, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Sergio “Kun” Agüero, and more. Together, they are kicking off something called Verizon Ultimate Access to the FIFA World Cup 26.
Starting Thursday, October 2 at 9:00 AM EST, Verizon customers in the US can grab free tickets directly in the My Verizon app through Verizon Access – the company’s premium access program that’s already known for handing out concert tickets, sports passes, movie premiere invites, and other VIP-style perks.
Tickets are first-come, first-served, and more drops will roll out leading up to the tournament. You’ll see announcements in the app and at Verizon.com/Access.
Then there’s the big one: the “Golden Tickets” sweepstakes. Launching in November, it’ll give winners insane pitch-side access to the World Cup. Verizon will also run additional giveaways at events and activations before the tournament kicks off. For updates, fans should keep an eye on @Verizon on Instagram.
Beyond just handing out tickets, Verizon is also running the tech that keeps the World Cup connected. Its 5G network will power the tournament’s infrastructure, helping FIFA run operations smoothly, boosting public safety at venues, and making sure fans get those crystal-clear livestreams and fast uploads.
And fans definitely upload a lot – according to Verizon’s Consumer Connections Report, US soccer fans used 148 terabytes of data at FIFA matches this year. That’s about half a million hours of video streaming, which would take one person 57 years to watch. A lot, right?
For soccer fans, this isn’t just another promo. It’s the chance to win an experience you’ll never forget – whether that’s getting into the stadium for free or standing pitch-side during the world’s biggest sporting event. If you’re passionate about the game, that’s reason enough to jump in.
Verizon is going all-out for the World Cup. With free tickets, Golden Ticket sweepstakes, and star-studded promos, fans have plenty of chances to land something amazing. That said, don’t expect it all to run perfectly – first-come, first-served setups usually hit a few bumps.
The real test will be whether Verizon’s setup can handle the flood of people rushing in at once. But honestly, I’d be seriously jealous of anyone who gets the chance to be right on the field during a game.
Verizon is giving fans the ultimate FIFA World Cup 26 experience
Video credit – Verizon
And on the road to the World Cup, Verizon and its soccer all-star crew will be dropping surprises, hosting special events, and rolling out merch collabs to keep the energy alive.
The World Cup is the biggest sports event in the world and the fandom is unlike any other. We knew we wanted to deliver access and experiences to our customers that are once in a lifetime. Our customers will get access throughout the World Cup - Beckham-style, with surprises, events and giveaways along the way.
How to claim your free tickets
This is the ticket drop schedule. | Image credit – Verizon
Verizon’s role behind the scenes
A chance fans won’t want to miss
The hype vs reality
