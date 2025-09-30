Verizon customers have the chance to get something most people can only dream of

Verizon

How to claim your free tickets



Starting Thursday, October 2 at 9:00 AM EST, Verizon customers in the US can grab free tickets directly in the My Verizon app through Verizon Access – the company’s premium access program that’s already known for handing out concert tickets, sports passes, movie premiere invites, and other VIP-style perks.



Tickets are first-come, first-served, and more drops will roll out leading up to the tournament. You’ll see announcements in the app and at Verizon.com/Access.



Then there’s the big one: the “Golden Tickets” sweepstakes. Launching in November, it’ll give winners insane pitch-side access to the World Cup. Verizon will also run additional giveaways at events and activations before the tournament kicks off. For updates, fans should keep an eye on @ Verizon on Instagram.

Beyond just handing out tickets, Verizon is also running the tech that keeps the World Cup connected.



And fans definitely upload a lot – according to Verizon ’s Consumer Connections Report, US soccer fans used 148 terabytes of data at FIFA matches this year. That’s about half a million hours of video streaming, which would take one person 57 years to watch. A lot, right?

A chance fans won’t want to miss

For soccer fans, this isn’t just another promo. It’s the chance to win an experience you’ll never forget – whether that’s getting into the stadium for free or standing pitch-side during the world’s biggest sporting event. If you’re passionate about the game, that’s reason enough to jump in.



The hype vs reality

Verizon is going all-out for the World Cup. With free tickets, Golden Ticket sweepstakes, and star-studded promos, fans have plenty of chances to land something amazing. That said, don’t expect it all to run perfectly – first-come, first-served setups usually hit a few bumps.



