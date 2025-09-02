Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Verizon myAccess has an offer waiting to be utilized by users

Verizon's postpaid customers might be able to grab an Uber gift card if they act fast.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon uber promo myacess
Following a couple of rocky days, Verizon's service is back to normal. The company just dropped a new reward for its customers and it's getting snapped up quickly.

Verizon runs a program called myAccess to provide benefits and special offers to its postpaid customers. Right now, customers can claim an Uber gift card worth up to $15.

You might want to hurry and grab yours before all gift cards are claimed. Some users no longer see them, while one said that the code doesn't work. It's worth checking the My Verizon app or visiting Verizon's website to see if there's still one left for you.



T-Mobileoften treats its customers to freebies and rewards, and Verizon seems eager to catch up. The carrier has overhauled its customer experience under Project 624. In addition to better serving customers, Project 624 also aims to increase the visibility of available perks and hand out more rewards than before.

What's more annoying — no freebie or a freebie in limited supply?

Vote View Result


By the looks of it, Verizon isn't as generous as T-Mobile when it comes to gifts, though its gifts could be considered more valuable. After all, T-Mobile customers often complain about the quality of the free items they get. In contrast, something like an Uber gift card might be more useful.

However, the limited supply of gift cards means many customers will likely be disappointed, which seems counterproductive for a company trying to improve its customer perception.

Verizon's service was down for around 24 hours for several customers, and it stretched even longer for many. Verizon is trying to make up for the disruption by offering compensation to those impacted. The Uber promo is timed right, and Verizon may want to pair it with other positive moves to show customers that it regrets the inconvenience caused by the service blackout and wants to make up for it.

Verizon myAccess has an offer waiting to be utilized by users

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless