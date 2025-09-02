Verizon myAccess has an offer waiting to be utilized by users
Verizon's postpaid customers might be able to grab an Uber gift card if they act fast.
Following a couple of rocky days, Verizon's service is back to normal. The company just dropped a new reward for its customers and it's getting snapped up quickly.
Verizon runs a program called myAccess to provide benefits and special offers to its postpaid customers. Right now, customers can claim an Uber gift card worth up to $15.
T-Mobileoften treats its customers to freebies and rewards, and Verizon seems eager to catch up. The carrier has overhauled its customer experience under Project 624. In addition to better serving customers, Project 624 also aims to increase the visibility of available perks and hand out more rewards than before.
By the looks of it, Verizon isn't as generous as T-Mobile when it comes to gifts, though its gifts could be considered more valuable. After all, T-Mobile customers often complain about the quality of the free items they get. In contrast, something like an Uber gift card might be more useful.
Verizon's service was down for around 24 hours for several customers, and it stretched even longer for many. Verizon is trying to make up for the disruption by offering compensation to those impacted. The Uber promo is timed right, and Verizon may want to pair it with other positive moves to show customers that it regrets the inconvenience caused by the service blackout and wants to make up for it.
You might want to hurry and grab yours before all gift cards are claimed. Some users no longer see them, while one said that the code doesn't work. It's worth checking the My Verizon app or visiting Verizon's website to see if there's still one left for you.
Verizon is giving out Uber gift cards.
However, the limited supply of gift cards means many customers will likely be disappointed, which seems counterproductive for a company trying to improve its customer perception.
