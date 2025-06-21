T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Some details have been revealed about Verizon's mysterious Project 624.
Verizon will distribute these gifts on June 24. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
Carriers no longer only compete on coverage, talk, text, and data allowance, and prices. They offer perks to differentiate themselves and outdo each other. Verizon teased a customer-centric initiative called Project 624 and we now seem to know what it's about.
According to a leaked internal document, it appears that Project 624 isn't primarily about bringing more perks to customers. Rather, it's about increasing the visibility of what's already available and creating a better experience for customers.
The Mobile Reporthas received word that Project 624 is about promoting the perks Verizon already offers and increasing focus on the rewards program. This program will predictably be announced on June 24.
Verizon's internal document reveals details about Project 624. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
Apparently, the My Verizon app is being overhauled. This app allows customers to manage their accounts and access the myAccess promotions and benefits program that hooks them up with personalized offers and passes and tickets to events.
The idea is seemingly to reintroduce the myAccess program for those who have forgotten about it. Verizon will likely offer more rewards through myAccess going forward. Customers can expect to get stuff such as gift cards, pickleball sets, and Disney ears.
Verizon stores across the nation have started receiving merch that will be distributed on June 24. The freebies include water bottles, drawstring backpacks, and sunglasses.
Customers will also get "palm cards," which will be cards with information about myAccess. Additionally, stores are also stocking up on cookies from Cheryl’s Cookie, The cookies have a "Customer Appreciation Event" label on them.
By the look of it, Verizon is trying to mimic the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Freebies improve customer goodwill and they can also help Verizon attract more foot traffic. The company is apparently already trying to do that by asking store representatives to contact customers in their area and request them to stop by.
While a greater emphasis on the visibility and availability of perks and gifts might warrant an announcement, it's not necessarily a big enough deal to have an entire mystery project — teased months in advance — named after it.
That seems to indicate there might be more to Project 624 than we currently know. One rumor claims that Verizon might start offering free lines, which is something T-Mobile often does. However, the free lines might not be free forever.
Jeff Moore, principal at Wave7 Research, had previously said that Project 624 might revolve around AI and customer support.
The bottom line is that it appears that the loss of customers was a wake-up call for Verizon and the company is implementing various retention strategies to keep from bleeding more customers. Whether they will work remains to be seen but it's nice to see the company trying.
