Verizon is expressing remorse for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer

Verizon

The responsibility to request a credit falls on customers, though, and they must notify the company within 180 days if they want to be compensated for the outage.

–LDETR, Reddit user, September 2025

–CompetitiveMark9788, Reddit user, September 2025

–e-herondale, Reddit user, September 2025

According to a user who alleges being a formercustomer representative, the success of a credit request depends on the agent you speak with. That's not because the amount is decided on a whim — though it doesn't look like there's a standard procedure to determine it either — but because certain factors must also be taken into account. As an example,maintains a record of how many times you apply for credits, and most agents cannot approve credits of more than $20.

Would you be more forgiving toward Verizon if it gave you a bill credit? Yes, unexpected errors can happen at any time. No, they owe me this credit for the lost time. Depends on the amount. Nothing they do can make up for it. Yes, unexpected errors can happen at any time. 14.29% No, they owe me this credit for the lost time. 28.57% Depends on the amount. 42.86% Nothing they do can make up for it. 14.29%

Verizon

Verizon

Thoughsays that an isolated number of its customers experienced a service disruption, there were more than 23,000 complaints at the peak of the outage on Downdetector alone, so a good many customers were impacted.should ideally inform people that they are eligible for a credit and also be more transparent about how the amount is calculated. While this is a good gesture and may help calm down customers who were contemplating leaving after the outage, not being upfront about it could sow confusion and mistrust.