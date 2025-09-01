Verizon is expressing remorse for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
You can get Verizon to compensate you generously for the time lost to the weekend outage if you play your cards right.
Verizon made the Labor Day weekend memorable for customers in the worst way possible. Many customers were without service for hours, and some continue to experience problems, though the worst of it is over. In line with its policy, the carrier is now offering compensation to customers affected by the recent outage.
The responsibility to request a credit falls on customers, though, and they must notify the company within 180 days if they want to be compensated for the outage.
Though Verizon says that an isolated number of its customers experienced a service disruption, there were more than 23,000 complaints at the peak of the outage on Downdetector alone, so a good many customers were impacted.
Verizon should ideally inform people that they are eligible for a credit and also be more transparent about how the amount is calculated. While this is a good gesture and may help calm down customers who were contemplating leaving after the outage, not being upfront about it could sow confusion and mistrust.
Verizon's policy is to give customers a credit for lost time if an outage lasts more than 24 hours. The company is now making good on that promise.
Verizon promises to compensate customers for day-long outages.
Called today and politely asked for a courtesy credit of some sort for the inconvenience and without hesitation was offered a one-time credit of almost $33.
–LDETR, Reddit user, September 2025
Some customers who contacted the company to ask for a bill credit have shared their experiences online. The amount offered appears to vary for each customer. For instance, one customer was offered a one-time credit of $33 for the one line that was impacted, while another received only $20, though more of their lines were seemingly affected. Therefore, it may be beneficial to negotiate rather than accept the initial offer.
At first they low-balled me and offered $2 per line and $2 for the home internet. I complained that some people received a $50 bill credit. They countered with a $30 discount per month for a year.
–CompetitiveMark9788, Reddit user, September 2025
Apparently, how you frame your request affects the amount you get. Some customers have suggested that customers who tell service representatives that their job was affected could hope to receive generous compensation.
Don't do it unless you are willing to accept "no" for an answer. Why? Credits HIGHLY depends on who pick up the phone
–e-herondale, Reddit user, September 2025
According to a user who alleges being a former Verizon customer representative, the success of a credit request depends on the agent you speak with. That's not because the amount is decided on a whim — though it doesn't look like there's a standard procedure to determine it either — but because certain factors must also be taken into account. As an example, Verizon maintains a record of how many times you apply for credits, and most agents cannot approve credits of more than $20.
