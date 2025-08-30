Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]

Verizon is down across the US.

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon down sos
Update 2 from August 30, 2025:

The situation appears to be improving, with Downdetector's graph displaying fewer outage reports now, and some users saying service is back up for them.

Update from August 30, 2025:

Verizon tells us that it's aware of the problem, and is trying to identify and solve it. The carrier says only some customers have been affected.

We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.
–Richard Young, Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications at Verizon, August 2025

The original story follows below:

Verizon is down for several users, with many users saying their devices are in SOS mode or satellite mode.



Store employees have allegedly told a user that this is a national outage. There's apparently no estimated time for when it might be fixed, but some employees have been told service might be back in 12 hours.

As many as 50 percent of customers, or potentially more, have no service. According to the outage monitoring platform Downdetector, at least 23,544 people have lodged a report so far, so the issue is widespread.

The problem started at around 12 p.m. ET.

Is Verizon down for you?

Vote View Result

While some people have no service at all, it has been going in and out for others. In some households, some people have service while others don't, indicating the issue affects only certain smartphone models. That said, at least one user said that she and her husband have the same phone, but only hers has no service, indicating something else might be up.

Same in Lakeland fl. My Samsung has been in SOS mode but yet my husband who has the same phone has service.
–Justflakeit, Reddit user, August 2025

Verizon Tech rep here - This is a known issue for 1 or so hours. There is a nationwide outage going now with both phones that try to activate a esim and also random phones. Had like 8 calls in a row on this matter.so far we don't have a n estimated time of restoring services just make sure to call us to check on your phone and we can tell almost instantly if you are affected or not- ALSO YES IT IS COMPLETELY RANDOM there are accounts where only one person out of 8 or 9 have this issue.
–Apprehensive_Ad4419, Reddit user, August 2025

Recommended Stories

Went to store, it’s known nationwide. Only affecting some lines. I have 5 lines only 2 are impacted.
–bandsmom74, Reddit user, August 2025

I think we need to ask the question also, what devices are we on? My lady has a newer phone than me. I’m on a 14 iPhone and she has full service I’m an SOS
–Similar_Feature_2776, Reddit user, August 2025

Same in lake city Florida my spouse has Verizon too but no SOS for him
–cstorm_414, Reddit user, August 2025

The problem doesn't just affect cellular connectivity, but also fiber-optic internet, which is why even Frontier, the company Verizon is in the process of acquiring, has also been impacted. As a result, many users have lost both cellular signal and internet connectivity.


Verizon is having outages today. I work in a Verizon store. All of my employees have been having issues activating new phones for customers this morning. Customer care stated that the outage will last as long as it has to giving me estimated times of 4 to 6 hours or 30 minutes at the most 
–sk8trix, Reddit user, August 2025

The problem hasn't extended to Verizon's MVNOs apparently.

My work phone is out but ironically my personal line on US Mobile, a mvno of Verizon hasn't been impacted yet.
–Turbulent_Profile92, Reddit user, August 2025

Customer support services also appear to be down, but that might be because the staff is inundated with calls, which could be why many people are having difficulty getting through.

Same here in Miami. Interestingly, two iPhones on my account have service still, but my Pixel 9 Pro XL is completely knocked out. Call wait times are over an hour as is the chat.
–kevowankenobi, Reddit user, August 2025

It looks like the higher-ups at Verizon aren't aware of the problem, with many people apparently being told that there's no outage. That might be because it's the Labor Day weekend, and word hasn't reached everyone that something is wrong.

They told me there wasn't an outage. They kept insisting that there was no outage even near me even though I told them I've seen several people with the same issue...... They ended up calling me back and confirming that there is a national outage. It'll be resolved within 24hrs.
–Familiar_Past1450, Reddit user, August 2025

There's no known fix for the problem at the moment, and restarting devices doesn't work.

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

