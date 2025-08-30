Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]

Update 2 from August 30, 2025:





The situation appears to be improving, with Downdetector's graph displaying fewer outage reports now, and some users saying service is back up for them.





Update from August 30, 2025:





Verizon tells us that it's aware of the problem, and is trying to identify and solve it. The carrier says only some customers have been affected.





The original story follows below:





Verizon is down for several users, with many users saying their devices are in SOS mode or satellite mode.









Store employees have



The problem started at around 12 p.m. ET. Store employees have allegedly told a user that this is a national outage. There's apparently no estimated time for when it might be fixed, but some employees have been told service might be back in 12 hours.As many as 50 percent of customers, or potentially more, have no service. According to the outage monitoring platform Downdetector , at least 23,544 people have lodged a report so far, so the issue is widespread.The problem started at around 12 p.m. ET.





Is Verizon down for you? Yes. Yes, but not for everyone in my household. No. Yes. 70.95% Yes, but not for everyone in my household. 26.02% No. 3.03%





While some people have no service at all, it has been going in and out for others. In some households, some people have service while others don't, indicating the issue affects only certain smartphone models. That said, at least one user said that she and her husband have the same phone, but only hers has no service, indicating something else might be up.





The problem doesn't just affect cellular connectivity, but also fiber-optic internet, which is why even Frontier, the company Verizon is in the process of acquiring, has also been impacted. As a result, many users have lost both cellular signal and internet connectivity. The problem doesn't just affect cellular connectivity, but also fiber-optic internet, which is why even Frontier, the companyis in the process of acquiring, has also been impacted. As a result, many users have lost both cellular signal and internet connectivity.









