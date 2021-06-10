Verizon debuts 5G private network aimed at business and public sector customers
Verizon's 5G private network combines the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband small cells with the LTE packet core and radios of On Site LTE. Thanks to how the network works, On Site LTE customers, can upgrade to On Site 5G very easily.
As an alternative to the On Site 5G non-standalone private network, Verizon Business offers customers 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity service that takes advantage of the carrier's public 5G Ultra Wideband network, for businesses of all sizes. Currently, 5G Business Internet is available in parts of 24 US cities, with more to be announced on a rolling basis.