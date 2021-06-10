$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon debuts 5G private network aimed at business and public sector customers

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 10, 2021, 11:57 PM
Verizon debuts 5G private network aimed at business and public sector customers
Verizon is trying to appeal to as many customers looking for 5G services as possible, and the latest announcement proves that the Big Red still has some aces under its sleeve. As the title says, Verizon has just launched its 5G private network in the United States, a service designed for enterprise and public sector customers.

Dubbed On Site 5G, the network is meant to bring the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities to indoor or outdoor facilities where high-speed, high-capacity, low-latency connectivity is very important.

Verizon's 5G private network combines the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband small cells with the LTE packet core and radios of On Site LTE. Thanks to how the network works, On Site LTE customers, can upgrade to On Site 5G very easily.

As an alternative to the On Site 5G non-standalone private network, Verizon Business offers customers 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity service that takes advantage of the carrier's public 5G Ultra Wideband network, for businesses of all sizes. Currently, 5G Business Internet is available in parts of 24 US cities, with more to be announced on a rolling basis.

Latest News

Prototype of 5th generation Apple iPod touch reveals 30 pin port
by Alan Friedman,  0
Prototype of 5th generation Apple iPod touch reveals 30 pin port
Nokia XR20 is an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia XR20 is an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone
Facebook brings a trio of new features to Messenger
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Facebook brings a trio of new features to Messenger
Nokia C20 Plus full specs revealed ahead of official announcement
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia C20 Plus full specs revealed ahead of official announcement
Can iOS 15 fix the iPhone's most serious problem?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Can iOS 15 fix the iPhone's most serious problem?
How to do a Reverse Image Search on iPhone and Android
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How to do a Reverse Image Search on iPhone and Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless