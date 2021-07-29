Verizon introduces four new mobile hotspot plans

Verizon introduces four new mobile hotspot plans0
The cheapest of the four, Essential costs $20 per month, while the most expensive, Premium is priced at $80 per month. The other two – Plus and Pro – cost $40 and $60, respectively. Without further ado, here is a breakdown of Verizon's new mobile hotspot plans:
- 15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
- 720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3
Plus: $40 a month for Verizon customers
- 5G Ultra Wideband access
- 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
- 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3
Pro: $60 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan
- 5G Ultra Wideband access
- 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
- 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3
Premium: $80 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan
- 5G Ultra Wideband access
- 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
- 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE
Customers who want to pay less for their mobile hotspot plan can add it to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans. For example, signing up for Do More or Get More Unlimited will get you a 50% discount on the Essential and Plus mobile hotspot plans.