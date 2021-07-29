Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Verizon Wireless service

Verizon introduces four new mobile hotspot plans

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon introduces four new mobile hotspot plans
Verizon has just announced four new mobile hotspot plans are now available for customers who need to access data while on the move. The new plans range from 15GB to 150GB per month, and the top three tiers – Plus, Pro and Premium, give customers access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband.

The cheapest of the four, Essential costs $20 per month, while the most expensive, Premium is priced at $80 per month. The other two – Plus and Pro – cost $40 and $60, respectively. Without further ado, here is a breakdown of Verizon's new mobile hotspot plans:

Essential: $20 a month for Verizon customers
  • 15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • 720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Plus: $40 a month for Verizon customers
  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Pro: $60 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan
  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Premium: $80 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan
  • 5G Ultra Wideband access
  • 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data
  • 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE

Customers who want to pay less for their mobile hotspot plan can add it to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans. For example, signing up for Do More or Get More Unlimited will get you a 50% discount on the Essential and Plus mobile hotspot plans.

