Verizon calls the promotion of T-Mobile's awards "BS" in a new ad

Verizon, and AT&T can all claim to be the best, the fastest, and the largest carrier in the U.S.? Yeah, I'm slightly exaggerating, but it sure seems that this is the case. T-Mobile had just played, and Hart is beside himself. Have you ever wondered how T-Mobile, and can all claim to be the best, the fastest, and the largest carrier in the U.S.? Yeah, I'm slightly exaggerating, but it sure seems that this is the case. Verizon addressed this in a new ad called "Don't Buy the BS." The clip starts with comic Kevin Hart sitting on a couch watching a flat screen television hanging on the wall. An ad for had just played, and Hart is beside himself.

The comedian is upset because T-Mobile used a bunch of random awards to say that it's the best





"What? T-Mobile 's saying they're the best by using a bunch of random awards? Not all awards are the same," says the comic. Looking right into the camera, Hart says, "Some are questionable. Trust me. I got a bunch," says Kevin as he saunters over to a case where he keeps his trophies. To prove his point, the famously short Hart pointed out a trophy he received for being "The best comedian under 5'6" in a movie inspired by a board game." He also points out an award he received for being "The Least Supportive Actor."





Hart also brags about winning an award as "The Best Actor in a Hemorrhoid Informmercial Commercial." Of course, the comedian has a Tony, only in this case it is a tuxedo-clad gentleman named Tony who is standing in the awards case.

Verizon has won this award 35 consecutive times

Hart points out that Verizon just received JD Power's award for having the Best Network Quality for the 35th consecutive time. He then rattles off some recent awards won by Verizon , such as:

The Best 5G Network (RootMetrics)

Most Reliable 5G Network (RootMetrics)

The Fastest 5G Network (RootMetrics)





"And if 5G is what you actually use to do all the cool things on your phone, well then how is T-Mobile possibly the best?" Hart asks before emotionally accepting a bogus award for being "The Best Actor in a Verizon Ad."

Perhaps the best thing you can do is let your own experience help you make the decision, All of the "Big 3" U.S. carriers, including Verizon , AT&T , and T-Mobile , offer free 30-day trials that will allow you to see and hear for yourself which is the best wireless provider in the U.S.





MVNOs that offer free trials include:





Visible offers a 15-day free trial on the Verizon network.

network. US Mobile has a 30-day free trial on the Verizon , AT&T , and T-Mobile networks.

, , and networks. Cricket Wireless has a 14-day free trial using the AT&T network.

network. Mint Mobile offers a seven-day limited free trial with the T-Mobile network.

network. MobileX has a 10-day trial that requires a small upfront payment.





A MVNO is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator which means that it doesn't own its own network. The MVNO buys its wireless service from a carrier that owns its own network (such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and Verizon) and sells the service to consumers at a higher price. As a result, the quality of the wireless service offered by most MVNOs will come close to the quality of wireless service you'll get from the Big 3 although the pricing is more favorable.

