Meet the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure, Verizon’s new kid-friendly smartwatch

Meet the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure, Verizon’s new kid-friendly smartwatch
Verizon continues to expand its library of wearables specifically designed for kids with a smartwatch, the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure. This is the sequel to the 2023 Gizmo Watch 3, another pretty advanced smartwatch designed for kids.

The Adventure model uses the same Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform as the previous model, which promises to “deliver super-fast performance, connectivity and enhanced battery life.”

Typically, Verizon’s Gizmo watches are built to offer exception parental monitoring, and the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure doesn’t seem to be the exception to this unwritten rule.

The smartwatch features real-time location tracking, allowing parents to monitor their child’s location in real-time. Also, the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure comes with something called “boundary notifications,” which makes it possible for parents to establish safe zones through the Gizmo Hub alert. Thanks to boundary notifications, parents will be alerted if their child steps outside these predefined areas.

Other highlights of the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure include an SOS button, voice and text communication, as well as fitness and learning tools. Not to mention that the smartwatch has been built to last. According to Verizon, the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure has the ability to withstand drops from up to 1.2 meters.

It’s also important to mention that the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure connects directly to Verizon’s network with its own phone number. Also, the GizmoHub app allows parents to set up School Mode, as well as approve contacts that are allowed to call and message their child.

Customers will be able to pick up the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure in gray with a silicone band or daphne blue with a silicone (or nylon) band for just $3.61 per month for 36 months, or $130 outright. The smartwatch is set to hit shelves on June 20.

Verizon announced that customers who purchase the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure will get an $85 discount when they add a new line. This deal is only available for a limited time though.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
