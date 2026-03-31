Verizon folds one of its separate apps into the Verizon Family
The carrier doesn't want to fall behind its rivals when it comes to the app experience.
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Verizon will be making the change in the coming weeks. | Image by Verizon
Verizon will be integrating the separate Gizmo Hub into the Verizon Family app in the coming weeks.
It's a minor move, but it goes to show that Verizon doesn't want to fall behind its competitors when it comes to dedicated apps. For reference, AT&T has recently introduced its new app, while T-Mobile updated its T-Life app to make it load faster.
Thus, the Verizon Family app will be able to manage Verizon's Gizmo Watch. This isn't just a kid's watch, anyone else can wear it, too, as there are useful features like Safe Walk and Medical ID for adults and seniors, too.
The Big Red carrier shares some interesting data about the Verizon Family app:
Verizon is committed to the belief that every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with staying connected.
This free tier provides an essential foundation for any household, offering core features like real-time location sharing and safety notifications to keep loved ones synchronized.
For those seeking more comprehensive protection, the Verizon Family Plus subscription offers an affordable upgrade. This premium tier introduces advanced parental controls, detailed driving insights to monitor road safety, and integrated roadside assistance for unexpected emergencies.
It's a minor move, but it goes to show that Verizon doesn't want to fall behind its competitors when it comes to dedicated apps. For reference, AT&T has recently introduced its new app, while T-Mobile updated its T-Life app to make it load faster.
The all-in-one solution
A minor change, but a practical one. | Image by PhoneArena
Thus, the Verizon Family app will be able to manage Verizon's Gizmo Watch. This isn't just a kid's watch, anyone else can wear it, too, as there are useful features like Safe Walk and Medical ID for adults and seniors, too.
The service is all about location sharing and arrival notifications. Verizon says there are one million families that have used Verizon Family in the past year.
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Impressive stats
The Big Red carrier shares some interesting data about the Verizon Family app:
- Households benefited from 360 million automated updates and 251 million personal check-ins throughout the past year.
- Verizon Family promoted healthy digital boundaries by filtering age-inappropriate content for parents 18.2 billion times during 2025.
- The service served as a reliable companion for families across more than 589 million miles of travel last year.
Should we have separate apps all all-in-one hubs?
Staying connected
Verizon is committed to the belief that every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with staying connected.
To support this mission, the company has made the most vital safety tools of the Verizon Family app available free of charge.
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If you want more
For those seeking more comprehensive protection, the Verizon Family Plus subscription offers an affordable upgrade. This premium tier introduces advanced parental controls, detailed driving insights to monitor road safety, and integrated roadside assistance for unexpected emergencies.
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