Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Verizon folds one of its separate apps into the Verizon Family

The carrier doesn't want to fall behind its rivals when it comes to the app experience.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
Infographic with stats from Verizon Family app.
Verizon will be making the change in the coming weeks. | Image by Verizon
Verizon will be integrating the separate Gizmo Hub into the Verizon Family app in the coming weeks.

It's a minor move, but it goes to show that Verizon doesn't want to fall behind its competitors when it comes to dedicated apps. For reference, AT&T has recently introduced its new app, while T-Mobile updated its T-Life app to make it load faster.

The all-in-one solution




Thus, the Verizon Family app will be able to manage Verizon's Gizmo Watch. This isn't just a kid's watch, anyone else can wear it, too, as there are useful features like Safe Walk and Medical ID for adults and seniors, too.

The service is all about location sharing and arrival notifications. Verizon says there are one million families that have used Verizon Family in the past year.

Recommended For You

Impressive stats


The Big Red carrier shares some interesting data about the Verizon Family app:

  • Households benefited from 360 million automated updates and 251 million personal check-ins throughout the past year.
  • Verizon Family promoted healthy digital boundaries by filtering age-inappropriate content for parents 18.2 billion times during 2025.
  • The service served as a reliable companion for families across more than 589 million miles of travel last year.

Should we have separate apps all all-in-one hubs?
0 Votes

Staying connected


Verizon is committed to the belief that every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with staying connected.

To support this mission, the company has made the most vital safety tools of the Verizon Family app available free of charge.

Recommended For You

This free tier provides an essential foundation for any household, offering core features like real-time location sharing and safety notifications to keep loved ones synchronized.

If you want more


For those seeking more comprehensive protection, the Verizon Family Plus subscription offers an affordable upgrade. This premium tier introduces advanced parental controls, detailed driving insights to monitor road safety, and integrated roadside assistance for unexpected emergencies.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Latest News

Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors
Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors
A tale of two updates: Samsung fixes Android's most annoying flaw while Google strips Pixel features
A tale of two updates: Samsung fixes Android's most annoying flaw while Google strips Pixel features
Sizzling hot deal knocks the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable under $400 for a limited time
Sizzling hot deal knocks the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable under $400 for a limited time
Verizon folds one of its separate apps into the Verizon Family
Verizon folds one of its separate apps into the Verizon Family
FCC makes it easier for providers to replace copper lines with high-speed technology
FCC makes it easier for providers to replace copper lines with high-speed technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless