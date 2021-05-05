Twitter users will no longer see cropped images on Android and iOS
Up until now, Twitter users had to crop pictures they wished to tweet to a 16:9 format, otherwise the system would to it for them so it could preserve the timeline uniformity. Last month, Twitter confirmed that it has started to test a new feature that would no longer require users to crop their images before tweeting them online.
Long story short, images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now show in full on Twitter, so you won't need to crop them yourself before posting them. Here is hoping the quality of the videos posted on Twitter will be improved too, although we doubt that will happen any time soon.