Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Twitter adds option to upload and view high-quality images on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2021, 8:59 PM
Twitter adds option to upload and view high-quality images on Android and iOS
Twitter is racing Facebook for the title of the world's most toxic social network, not just because of the lack of features that would prevent many of its users to be mean to others, but also because it rarely punishes users who break ToS (Terms of Service).

Last month, Twitter announced that it has started to test a new feature that would allow Android and iOS users to upload high-resolution images. The feature was only available to select users, randomly chosen by Twitter, and enabled them to choose when to load or upload high-quality images on their phones: cellular or Wi-Fi.

More than a month after the original announcement, Twitter confirmed that that the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start using the new feature, make sure to adjust your preferences in “Data usage” settings, especially if you're on a capped data plan.

You'll probably have to wait for Twitter to roll out the new option to your phone, or you could try updating the app via Google Play Store or App Store. Once you see the option in the Data usage settings, you'll be able to view and upload images at resolutions up to 4096 x 4096 on Twitter's mobile app.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?
Popular stories
iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro is official: 5G, powerful M1 chip, familiar design, Thunderbolt port

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless