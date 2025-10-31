It's now November and the Trump phone is still MIA
The Trump Phone was supposed to launch in September, and then October, and continues to be a no-show.
Back in June, the Trump Organization introduced Trump Mobile, an MVNO that will buy wireless service from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon and resell it at a profit to the public. There's nothing unusual there, that's how MVNOs operate since they don't own any spectrum or cell towers. As is typical with a Trump endeavor, the pricing is elevated. Most MVNOs offer service at lower prices than your typical Mobile Network Operator like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But Trump Mobile plans to offer service for $47.45 a month.
You don't have to be a genius to figure out how the Trump Organization came to that price since Trump has been both president number 47 in his current term and number 45 in his first term. This is called the "47 Plan," and it comes with unlimited talk, text, and data with a high-speed data cap. Trump Mobile is in business and subscribers also receive:
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Complete device protection
- 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America
- Telehealth services, including virtual medical care, mental health support, and easy ordering and delivery for prescription medications
- Free International calling to more than 100 countries, including many with American military bases to help honor the families who are bravely serving in our military abroad
Along with Trump Mobile, the Trump Organization also introduced the Trump Phone (T1 Phone 8002 in gold). Priced at $499, the device is a mid-range Android device with a 6.25-inch punch hole AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 50MP main camera on the back along with a 2MP Macro lens for extreme close ups, and a 2MP Depth sensor. The front-facing camera weighs in at 16MP. There is a 5000 mAh battery that charges at 20W with PD. Unlocking the phone can be done with its fingerprint scanner or the AI face unlock feature. There is 256GB of expandable storage and Android 15 is pre-installed on the device.
At left, the last look at the Trump Phone which was a photoshopped render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a Spigen case. | Image credit-Trump Mobile/Spigen
It is now the first of November, and the Trump Phone has yet to surface. This is significant because back in late August, when the Trump Phone failed to arrive, the Trump Organization told USA Today that the phone had been delayed to October. Well, October has now passed as there is still no Trump Phone. The last time there was any social media post about the phone, it was August 28th and the Trump Organization released a photoshopped render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a Spigen case and passed it off as the Trump Phone. The Trump Organization didn't bother to remove the Spigen logo from the photoshopped T1 image.
The first image ever released showing the Trump Phone. | Image credit-Trump Organization
Considering the issues that consumers have had in the past with Trump University, Trump Steak, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, and Trump Magazine, those who reserved a Trump Phone with a $100 deposit might be wondering if they will ever see the phone they reserved or the $100 they spent to guarantee themselves a Trump Phone.
