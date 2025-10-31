It's now November and the Trump phone is still MIA

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon





Will the Trump Phone ever arrive? No way. It's a scam. Yes. There are just regular delays of a new product. I don't know how to answer. No way. It's a scam. 90% Yes. There are just regular delays of a new product. 4% I don't know how to answer. 6%





You don't have to be a genius to figure out how the Trump Organization came to that price since Trump has been both president number 47 in his current term and number 45 in his first term. This is called the "47 Plan," and it comes with unlimited talk, text, and data with a high-speed data cap. Trump Mobile is in business and subscribers also receive:





Unlimited talk, text, and data

Complete device protection

24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America

Telehealth services, including virtual medical care, mental health support, and easy ordering and delivery for prescription medications

Free International calling to more than 100 countries, including many with American military bases to help honor the families who are bravely serving in our military abroad



Along with Trump Mobile, the Trump Organization also introduced the Trump Phone (T1 Phone 8002 in gold). Priced at $499, the device is a mid-range Android device with a 6.25-inch punch hole AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 50MP main camera on the back along with a 2MP Macro lens for extreme close ups, and a 2MP Depth sensor. The front-facing camera weighs in at 16MP. There is a 5000 mAh battery that charges at 20W with PD. Unlocking the phone can be done with its fingerprint scanner or the AI face unlock feature. There is 256GB of expandable storage and Android 15 is pre-installed on the device.





It is now the first of November, and the Trump Phone has yet to surface. This is significant because back in late August, when the Trump Phone failed to arrive, the Trump Organization told USA Today that the phone had been delayed to October. Well, October has now passed as there is still no Trump Phone. The last time there was any social media post about the phone, it was August 28th and the Trump Organization released a photoshopped render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a Spigen case and passed it off as the Trump Phone. The Trump Organization didn't bother to remove the Spigen logo from the photoshopped T1 image.









Considering the issues that consumers have had in the past with Trump University, Trump Steak, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, and Trump Magazine, those who reserved a Trump Phone with a $100 deposit might be wondering if they will ever see the phone they reserved or the $100 they spent to guarantee themselves a Trump Phone.