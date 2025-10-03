Threads just made it way easier to find people who actually share your interests

Joining is pretty straightforward. Communities you are part of will be pinned in your feeds menu and tagged on your profile, so everyone can see what you are into. Each community also has its own custom Like emoji – for example, Book Threads uses a stack of books – giving each space a bit of personality.

Threads gets closer to what X already offers

Do you think Communities will make Threads more appealing compared to X? Yes, for sure. Not really, X still does it better. Too early to tell. Yes, for sure. 0% Not really, X still does it better. 0% Too early to tell. 0%

This move makes sense for Meta



Meta knows Communities work – Facebook Groups have been one of the company’s strongest engagement tools for years. Bringing that same formula to Threads feels like the natural next step.



If Threads can scale this up and make it part of everyday use, Communities could be what transforms it from “the Instagram side-project” into a real competitor in the social space.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! If Threads can scale this up and make it part of everyday use, Communities could be what transforms it from “the Instagram side-project” into a real competitor in the social space.

You can find them by searching directly, tapping a community tag on a post, or looking for the three-dot icon on a topic tag, which signals it has a dedicated community. Tap “Join” in the top right and you are in. While not every interest has a home yet, as I mentioned, there are already over 100 to explore, with more on the way.Meta is also adding features to make communities feel more alive. Special badges are coming for standout contributors who help build and shape discussions. There are also plans for ranking posts inside communities and the main For You feed, so the most relevant content shows up first.With Communities, it is now easier to dive into conversations you actually care about and connect with people who share the same passion. And let’s be real – this also helps Threads keep up with its main rival, X, which already has Communities of its own.The difference? Threads is still relatively fresh and growing, so this might give users who are undecided between the two platforms another reason to lean toward Threads instead of sticking with X.