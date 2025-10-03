Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Threads just made it way easier to find people who actually share your interests

Meta testing over 100 communities covering NBA, TV shows, books, and K-pop as X alternative grows.

Threads is getting a new feature called Communities, and as the name suggests, it’s all about giving you a space to connect with people who share your interests.

How Communities work on Threads


Threads has been growing fast – it recently passed 400 million monthly users – and Meta (also behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) is now expanding it with Communities. The feature was rumored last year, but it is finally here, at least in testing.

Right now, Meta is experimenting with more than 100 topic-based communities covering some of the app’s most active areas, like NBA/WNBA Threads, TV Threads, and KPop Threads.



Joining is pretty straightforward. Communities you are part of will be pinned in your feeds menu and tagged on your profile, so everyone can see what you are into. Each community also has its own custom Like emoji – for example, Book Threads uses a stack of books – giving each space a bit of personality.



You can find them by searching directly, tapping a community tag on a post, or looking for the three-dot icon on a topic tag, which signals it has a dedicated community. Tap “Join” in the top right and you are in. While not every interest has a home yet, as I mentioned, there are already over 100 to explore, with more on the way.

Meta is also adding features to make communities feel more alive. Special badges are coming for standout contributors who help build and shape discussions. There are also plans for ranking posts inside communities and the main For You feed, so the most relevant content shows up first.

Threads gets closer to what X already offers


With Communities, it is now easier to dive into conversations you actually care about and connect with people who share the same passion. And let’s be real – this also helps Threads keep up with its main rival, X, which already has Communities of its own.

The difference? Threads is still relatively fresh and growing, so this might give users who are undecided between the two platforms another reason to lean toward Threads instead of sticking with X.

Do you think Communities will make Threads more appealing compared to X?

This move makes sense for Meta


Meta knows Communities work – Facebook Groups have been one of the company’s strongest engagement tools for years. Bringing that same formula to Threads feels like the natural next step.
 
If Threads can scale this up and make it part of everyday use, Communities could be what transforms it from “the Instagram side-project” into a real competitor in the social space.

Threads just made it way easier to find people who actually share your interests

