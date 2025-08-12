$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Threads reaches 400 million monthly users in its quest to best X (formerly Twitter)

What began as a playful rival to Twitter has evolved into a meaningful platform

Meta’s Threads app has now reached over 400 million monthly active users, as confirmed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. He described the two-year journey from a "zany idea to compete with Twitter" to a platform encouraging "open exchange of perspectives" as "quite the ride."


Threads launched in July 2023 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing apps ever, gaining 100 million users in five days. However, early user engagement dipped quite a bit soon after launch. However, steady progress followed: 175 million MAUs by mid-2024, 300 million by December 2024, and 350 million by April 2025.

While Threads has made significant gains, it still trails behind X (formerly Twitter), which has an estimated 600 million monthly active users. X’s broader user base, entrenched communities, and long-standing influence still give it an edge. However, mobile usage figures show Threads is narrowing the gap. Meta has also leaned heavily on its integration with Instagram, which allows users to carry over their existing friends — a clear advantage in growing adoption quickly.

Will Threads ever catch up to X in active daily users?

Vote View Result

The rivalry between Threads and X has intensified over the past two years. X, under Elon Musk’s ownership, has made controversial changes such as paywalled features and looser content moderation, which some argue have driven users to explore alternatives. Threads has attempted to capitalize on this by positioning itself as a calmer, more curated space for conversation. Still, critics point out that it must find its own voice to avoid simply being seen as "Instagram with text."

Meanwhile, competitors like Bluesky also entered the picture. Backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky emphasizes decentralization and user control, using the AT Protocol to allow people to move their accounts between platforms. Though its user base is far smaller — estimated at just over 10 million — it’s gaining traction among users who want independence from large corporate-owned networks. Other niche platforms, like Mastodon, continue to attract smaller but loyal communities.

Hitting 400 million users is a major milestone, but this number is only part of the story. Retention, user satisfaction, and a distinct platform identity will matter more than raw sign-up figures. Threads has the resources and reach to keep growing, but whether it can hold its place in a crowded, shifting social media landscape is the real test.

