Threads seems to be working on a community feature
Threads is now working on getting a nice addition to its feature set. New reports indicate that Threads is working on getting support for community groups in the future.
Threads was first launched by Meta as a social media platform derived from Instagram, aiming to offer people an alternative to X. Despite being derived from Instagram, there are many Instagram features missing from Threads, but that is mainly because Threads' focus is a bit different.
Of course, many social media platforms are offering some type of community groups to their users. Groups are very useful in helping you find and interact with people with similar tastes and interests as you. For example, it may be a show or a movie you're a fan of, a football team, or any hobby - there will be a group available out there for you. Facebook and X support community groups, and even messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram offer the feature.
There are reportedly strings of code that refer to the ability to join, leave, and rename communities. An anonymous source confirmed to TechCrunch that the Threads developers are working on the feature. However, it seems that the project is in its early stages of development and has not started testing yet. Quite understandably, we don't know when the feature will be officially released at this point.
We don't know other details about the Loops or communities on Threads. As the feature is in its early stages of development just yet, it may dramatically change before it gets released to the public.
I personally love the idea of communities. Social media platforms are intended for communication and being able to get access to communities of similar interests and opinions to you does feel validating. I somewhat wish Instagram would get such a feature too though.
Recently, Threads got the feature of location-tagging posts from Instagram. Interestingly enough, if the findings about community groups end up coming to fruition, Threads will actually get a feature that Instagram doesn't even have.
The Threads app is said to be working on a similar feature, but it may be named somewhat cryptically: "Loops". One of the first users of Threads, Chris Messina, spotted hints about this feature hidden in the app's code.
Tipster and reverse-engineer Alessandro Paluzzi was able to provide a look at the new "Loops" shortcut in the composer post. Another image shows that you will likely be able to link Loops with tags, making them easier to discover from users. It could work similarly to tags in an Instagram post.
