This unorthodox flip phone is getting delayed by a whole Q

Not in Q1 2026, but in Q2







Recommended For You The delay could mean the alleged Pura X2 would come after Huawei's flagship Pura 90 series launch.



What will it be like?



It's expected that the Huawei Pura X2 will arrive with an interesting chipset under the hood: namely, the Kirin 9030 (which we saw on the Mate 80 series), but I won't be surprised if the clamshell gets the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset treatment.



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The phone could also enjoy a new vapor chamber around the hinge to manage excessive heat.



Most importantly, the Pura X2 is poised to keep the 16:10 aspect ratio, sharply contrasting with the tall, narrow 21:9 displays used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. According to supply chain sources, the inner screen could



Which brand should also make a similar "wide" flip? Samsung. 32.14% Apple. 12.5% Motorola! 16.07% Google. 17.86% Xiaomi, Vivo or Oppo. 14.29% Nobody. 7.14% Vote 56 Votes

The post-Android era

HarmonyOS 6.0 marks Huawei's complete departure from legacy Android foundations, and the Pura X2 is expected to be among the first devices to debut with the software. Paired with a rumored 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Pura X2 will certainly draw attention to itself.



The only trouble is availability, as this bijou is highly unlikely to reach your local brick and mortar in the US of A.

The delay could mean the alleged Pura X2 would come after Huawei's flagship Pura 90 series launch.It's expected that the Huawei Pura X2 will arrive with an interesting chipset under the hood: namely, the Kirin 9030 (which we saw on the Mate 80 series), but I won't be surprised if the clamshell gets the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset treatment.Both chips are built with a 9-core setup and the Maleoon 935 GPU, making them very similar on paper. The main difference is in the "efficiency" cluster: the Kirin 9030 Pro uses 14 threads (with 8 efficiency cores), while the standard Kirin 9030 uses 12 threads (with 6 efficiency cores). Because the Pro is paired with 16 GB of RAM on the high-end flagships, it handles heavy multitasking a bit better.The phone could also enjoy a new vapor chamber around the hinge to manage excessive heat.Most importantly, the Pura X2 is poised to keep the 16:10 aspect ratio, sharply contrasting with the tall, narrow 21:9 displays used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. According to supply chain sources, the inner screen could expand to 7.7 inches, positioning it as the widest vertical foldable to date.HarmonyOS 6.0 marks Huawei's complete departure from legacy Android foundations, and the Pura X2 is expected to be among the first devices to debut with the software. Paired with a rumored 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Pura X2 will certainly draw attention to itself.The only trouble is availability, as this bijou is highly unlikely to reach your local brick and mortar in the US of A.

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If you're waiting for the Huawei Pura X2 to drop in the very beginning of 2026, you can instead go on a round-the-world journey: this cool clamshell is getting delayed.