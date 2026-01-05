Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

This unorthodox flip phone is getting delayed by a whole Q

The Huawei Pura X2 is the clamshell that wants to be a book-style foldable.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Huawei
Huawei Pura X held in hand.
If you're waiting for the Huawei Pura X2 to drop in the very beginning of 2026, you can instead go on a round-the-world journey: this cool clamshell is getting delayed.

Not in Q1 2026, but in Q2


Previous reports mentioned that the Huawei Pura X2 (the successor to the "coolest flip phone of 2025) will be here at the start of 2026, but new leaks say otherwise. The rumored unveiling period is now claimed to be Q2 – so, we're looking at a premiere in April, May or even June. Let's hope it arrives in April, though.

Recommended For You
The delay could mean the alleged Pura X2 would come after Huawei's flagship Pura 90 series launch.

What will it be like?



It's expected that the Huawei Pura X2 will arrive with an interesting chipset under the hood: namely, the Kirin 9030 (which we saw on the Mate 80 series), but I won't be surprised if the clamshell gets the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset treatment.

Recommended For You
Both chips are built with a 9-core setup and the Maleoon 935 GPU, making them very similar on paper. The main difference is in the "efficiency" cluster: the Kirin 9030 Pro uses 14 threads (with 8 efficiency cores), while the standard Kirin 9030 uses 12 threads (with 6 efficiency cores). Because the Pro is paired with 16 GB of RAM on the high-end flagships, it handles heavy multitasking a bit better.

The phone could also enjoy a new vapor chamber around the hinge to manage excessive heat.

Most importantly, the Pura X2 is poised to keep the 16:10 aspect ratio, sharply contrasting with the tall, narrow 21:9 displays used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. According to supply chain sources, the inner screen could expand to 7.7 inches, positioning it as the widest vertical foldable to date.

Which brand should also make a similar "wide" flip?
Samsung.
32.14%
Apple.
12.5%
Motorola!
16.07%
Google.
17.86%
Xiaomi, Vivo or Oppo.
14.29%
Nobody.
7.14%
56 Votes

The post-Android era


HarmonyOS 6.0 marks Huawei's complete departure from legacy Android foundations, and the Pura X2 is expected to be among the first devices to debut with the software. Paired with a rumored 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Pura X2 will certainly draw attention to itself.

The only trouble is availability, as this bijou is highly unlikely to reach your local brick and mortar in the US of A.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in