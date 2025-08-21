Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

A rumored new Huawei Pura X foldable grows in size – and you'll be able to enjoy media even more

The original Huawei Pura X is among the most interesting foldables out there.

Remember the Huawei Pura X? It's allegedly growing in size, per latest rumors. It's not clear if it's going to be called Huawei Pura X2, but that doesn't really matter right now, does it?

As preliminary information has it, the next Huawei Pura will be wider than the original. There isn't a premiere date set as well, but tipsters from the Far East expect it until the end of 2025. That's a bit odd, given that the original Pura X was released in April 2025.

So, the leaks point at a larger, 8-inch foldable display. That's much bigger than the original Pura X's 6.3-inch screen. The new 8-inch display would be (almost) stepping in tablet territory, but 8 inches is what many book style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the newly released Pixel 10 Pro Fold offer.

The leak also suggests that the foldable will carry forward the compact footprint of the Pura X, while making minor adjustments to its external design.

Avid PhoneArena readers know that the original super fancy foldable got us pretty excited a few months ago:


Why? Well, it's because of its form factor.



Huawei's Pura X might not win awards for its name, but the concept behind it is one of the smartest in the foldable space. Unlike many flip-style foldables that stretch into an awkwardly narrow 22:9 aspect ratio, the Pura X unfolds into a much more practical 16:10 slab. That makes it far more natural to use and, more importantly, perfect for watching videos. The wider canvas means fewer black bars and a much larger, more immersive viewing experience.

This design brings another major benefit: better battery life. One of the biggest drawbacks of traditional flip foldables has been their cramped dimensions, which limit battery capacity. The Pura X solves this by adopting a wider form factor, giving it enough room to fit a significantly larger cell. With a 4,700 mAh battery, it offers nearly 20% more capacity than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is limited to just 4,000 mAh. The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 upped that to 4,300 mAh, but the original Pura X is still a bit ahead.

Huawei has also gone a step further with the camera setup. While Samsung has released seven generations of Flip phones without ever adding a telephoto lens, the Pura X manages to include a triple-camera system with a 3.5x telephoto sensor.

So, the next Huawei Pura has definitely got my attention now! Let's hope for a global release this time.

