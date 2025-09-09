This phone may cram in two 200MP cameras to challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung may be about to face fierce competition for its flagship smartphone and camera sensor.
Ever since the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has been leading in smartphone cameras with its 200MP sensors, but that dominance may be about to end. According to a new rumor, we’re about to see the release of the first smartphone with two 200MP cameras in the world, and Samsung has nothing to do with it.
It is not clear what the difference between the two sensors may be, but the IMX09E is expected to be Sony’s new flagship camera sensor. According to earlier rumors, it may measure 1/1.12-inch with 0.7 µm pixels and may be built on an advanced 22nm process.
Along with the 200MP sensor, the telephoto camera may also have a new type of lens. Little is known about it, but it may feature a combination of glass and plastic. The third camera on the back will be an ultra-wide shooter with a 50MP sensor, and the selfie camera may also have a 50MP sensor and autofocus support.
If that information is true, Samsung is likely to lose its leading position in camera sensors to Sony. The Korean company has provided sensors for all smartphones with 200MP cameras in recent years, but now it will have to face some competition. Digital Chat Station claims that Vivo is not the only brand aiming to use Sony’s new sensor, with rumors pointing at Oppo and Xiaomi as other potential customers.
Samsung’s challenge may be exacerbated by its own approach with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company has been using the same ISOCELL HP2 on every one of its Ultra models since 2023, and is rumored to do the same with its upcoming flagship.
Two of the three cameras on the back of the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra may have 200MP sensors, according to information shared (source in Chinese) by tipster Digital Chat Station. The main camera may feature Sony’s upcoming flagship sensor IMX09E, while the periscope telephoto camera may use a sensor called IMX09A.
