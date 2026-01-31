Tim Cook says that this is the most popular Apple Intelligence feature on iPhone

Tim Cook

Cook said that the adoption of Apple Intelligence has been strong since Apple launched its AI initiative in 2024. While iPhone users with Apple Intelligence can summarize emails and websites, block certain content on webpages, write using certain tones, create images, have a conversation translated in real time, create Emoji, create images in the style of Anime, Oil Paintings, and Watercolors with the Image Playground, and more.

Delays adding AI features to Siri made Apple Intelligence a fiasco for Apple





Despite what seems like quite a few AI based features, the failure to have Siri on board as a chatbot (that won't happen until iOS 27) is one of the reasons why Apple Intelligence feels like a failure. However, in iOS 26 .4, Siri becomes a Large Language Model (LLM) allowing the assistant to hold more natural and complex conversations. In iOS 26 .4, Personal Siri kicks in. A question such as "What time did my brother say he was arriving?" can be answered by Siri as the latter goes through your texts, photos, emails, and files looking for the answer.



In iOS 26 .4, you'll be able to tell Siri, "Edit this photo and send it to Joe Mama" or "Add this address from my messages to Joe's contact card." If you want a powerful digital assistant answering questions in-depth, you'll have to wait for Siri in iOS 27 later this year. Or you can buy a Pixel and use Gemini as your assistant now.