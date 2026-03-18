Qualcomm: Trump Administration wants three 6G phones ready for L.A. Olympics in 2028

The standards bodies behind the 6G timetable are still calling for a 2030 launch for the next generation of wireless communication. However, the Trump Administration wants 6G cellular service to be ready in time for the Los Angeles Olympics , which will take place in the California city during the summer of 2028. According to a new report, the Administration wants three commercial devices to be ready in time for the next running of the summer games.

The Trump Administration is taking 6G seriously





This should be taken seriously, and it is not something being thrown out by Team Trump as a way to distract from the Epstein Files or to take Americans' minds off of the war in Iran. The Administration has already reached out to Qualcomm. Nate Tibbits, Qualcomm’s SVP of global government affairs and public affairs, said at a Politico event on Wednesday that the 6G timeline is accelerating significantly.









Tibbits also said, "The U.S. government is very interested [in 6G], they have asked us to work so it will launch in 2029 with three commercial devices ready to go for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles." Approaching Qualcomm is a sign that the Administration is serious about having the U.S. take an early lead in 6G. The president has taken a keen interest in 6G going back to his first term.





In February 2019, President Trump posted a tweet calling for 6G technology to be available as soon as possible . Trump pointed out in his tweet that 6G is faster, smarter, and more powerful than 5G. He also stated that there is no reason why America and American companies should lag behind when it comes to the launch of the next generation of wireless service.

Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to help get the 6G ball rolling in the U.S.





Last December Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum calling for the U.S. to be a leader in the development and use of 6G. The Memorandum calls for the relocation of Federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum (the equivalent of C-band for the 6G era). Those air waves are going to be used for full-power commercial 6G use; Federal systems using these frequencies will have 12 months to submit plans revealing the frequencies they will relocate to. These relocation plans must protect national security even while clearing the spectrum for 6G use in America.



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Other frequencies being considered for 6G use by the Trump Administration include 2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz. The Memorandum also demands that Secretary of State Marco Rubio use diplomatic methods to promote America's global leadership in 6G.





Despite Trump's wishes, it is going to be extremely hard for any phone manufacturers to deliver a 6G phone by 2028, especially since it is possible that the global standards for 6G will not be ready in 2028. As one report says, by 2028 what we might see is a 5G phone that supports 5G Advanced dressed up in 6G cosplay loudly promoted by the Trump Administration as the first 6G phones.

What is going on with the Trump Phone T1?





As much as I appreciate President Trump taking the time to make the U.S. the global leader in 6G, perhaps Trump should spend more time worrying about the phone that carries his name, the Trump Phone T1. Despite reportedly collecting over $59 million in pre-orders since the device first went on sale in June, the phone has missed several possible release dates in August and September and is now expected to be released sometime later this year.





Some are wondering how President Trump can get phone manufacturers to make three 6G phones by 2028 when Trump Mobile can't release its own mid-range Android phone on time. And Trump Mobile might be making things more difficult for itself. Last month Trump Mobile executive Don Hendrickson said, "Our next major step is the launch of the T1 Ultra."

With all due respect to Mr. Hendrickson, the next major step should be to start shipping the Trump Phone T1. I'm sure that not every person who pre-ordered the Trump Phone T1 is happy not receiving the product they paid their hard-earned money for months ago.