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This Google Fi customer support horror story is the ultimate cautionary tale

How one user’s activation mistake became a $300 nightmare.

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Google Fi offers great perks, but a recent customer horror story proves that when things go wrong, the support team might just leave you on read.

Google Fi's support ghosting act


In a new post on Reddit, user u/lostwww shared a frustrating saga detailing how a switch to Google Fi turned into a customer service nightmare. The user moved five lines to the carrier, purchasing high-end hardware like the Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

While the user admits there was some confusion regarding strict activation steps—like their daughter activating a line too early and a mix-up regarding which phone a Pixel Watch was paired to—the real issue wasn't the mistakes, but the complete lack of help in fixing them.

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The breakdown


  • The "Specialist" trap: After the system automatically denied valuable promotions due to these activation errors, support agents repeatedly promised that a "specialist" would email the user to resolve the billing dispute.
  • The ghosting: Those emails never arrived. The user was left in limbo, facing hundreds of dollars in unplanned charges because the automated system flagged their account as ineligible.
  • The pattern: Instead of a human agent looking at the account context (which clearly showed five new lines and devices active), the user was stonewalled by a rigid support script.

It paints a bleak picture: even if you are a paying customer with thousands of dollars in new hardware, you might be shouting into the void if you don't follow the instruction manual perfectly.

Here's the thing with Fi. Either you're like me, and never have an issue... Or, The cards you are dealt are against you and you'll have every issue possible. It feels like there is no in between.
— Reddit user TheLightingGuy

The hit-or-miss support roulette


This story highlights the biggest risk of signing up for a digital-first carrier. Mistakes happen. Sometimes a carrier ships to the wrong address (which happened here), and sometimes a customer accidentally activates a phone a day early. In a normal scenario, a customer service rep should have the power to look at the situation, see that the intent was genuine, and override the system error.

With Google Fi, however, it seems you are playing support roulette. As the comments on the thread suggest, the experience is polarized. You either have a flawless experience, or you enter a cycle of unhelpful chatbots and empty promises. Without a physical store to visit, you can't just demand to speak to a manager. You are stuck waiting for an email that might never come.

Google fi support is truly criminal. I lost 300 dollars when they didn't honor their own promotion after confirming i was good to go.
— Reddit user N0SF3RATU

If you make a mistake setting up a new phone plan, do you expect the carrier's support team to help you fix it?
Yes: Good service means helping customers through errors.
79.17%
Depends: If it's a small mistake, otherwise rules are rules.
16.67%
No: If I messed up the instructions, that's on me.
4.17%
96 Votes

Good or bad customer service


I love Google Fi for its flexibility, but horror stories like these give me pause. Yes, the customer here didn't follow the fine print to the letter, but should that really cost them hundreds of dollars in denied promos when they are clearly legitimate customers?

In my opinion, a good customer service team helps you fix mistakes; a bad one hides behind "policy" and silence. It is not a good look that Google, a company with so many resources, seemingly relies on support systems that can’t handle basic human error. If you are tech-savvy and lucky, Fi is great. Hopefully, you never have to deal with a situation when you are not.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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