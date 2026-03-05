This $199 pair of headphones claims to have more juice than your favorite premium flagship

Features and battery specs

Perfect for travelers?

Video by Nothing





To help us better understand what to expect from the product, the company unveiled some rather impressive specs for the Headphone (a), the most notable being the battery life with the promise of a massive 5 days of continuous listening on a single charge. This would make it the longest battery life for a Nothing product so far.If you're short on time, Nothing says that 5 minutes of charge can get you 5 hours of playback. Additionally, weighing only 310 grams and having memory foam cushions, they should be comfortable to wear for extended periods.When it comes to sound, they're compatible with high-res audio and have a special titanium-coated driver to ensure that your music stays crisp and clear.In this world where we're used to having to charge our gadgets every single night, having something that can go 120 hours on a single charge is a huge plus. Most competitors in this range can only go 30 or 40 hours on a single charge, so Nothing is definitely upping their game here. These are perfect for the "set it and forget it" type of person or for people who are always forgetting to charge their gadgets before a flight.If you're looking for high-quality sound but don't want to shell out $400 on flagship models by other big brands, then these are a great middle ground. It's obvious that Nothing is trying to go above and beyond what their competitors are offering by including premium features such as adaptive noise cancellation and an advanced app to customize sound to your heart's desire at a fraction of the cost.