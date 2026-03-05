This $199 pair of headphones claims to have more juice than your favorite premium flagship
You might finally be able to stop carrying a headphone charger on your next week-long trip.
Nothing Headphone (a) | Image by Nothing
Imagine not having to charge your headphones for almost a week and still being able to enjoy your favorite music. It sounds too good to be true, but Nothing is promising that this is now a reality with their latest product release. The company is known for its transparent tech and wacky design, and now, it is taking that same fun and excitement into a new line of more affordable over-ear headphones that might just revolutionize how you look at your daily commute.
A fresh look at the Nothing Headphone (a)
Nothing has just pulled the curtain on its latest product, the Headphone (a), and it is a real head-turner. While we are used to seeing the letter "a" on its budget phones and earbuds, this is a fresh look at the company’s over-ear headphones that were released last year, and this time, it is all about fun colors and massive battery life without breaking the bank.
Based on the details that we gathered from its product launch today, the company is promising that its latest headphones are all about fun and power, and they are available for pre-order starting today on nothing.tech and its partners, and it will be available publicly on the market starting on March 13th. The product comes in four different colors: black, white, soft pink, and a limited edition very bright yellow, which will only be available on April 6th. All colors will be priced at $199.
Nothing Headphone (a). | Image by Nothing
Nothing Headphone (a). | Image by Nothing
Features and battery specs
To help us better understand what to expect from the product, the company unveiled some rather impressive specs for the Headphone (a), the most notable being the battery life with the promise of a massive 5 days of continuous listening on a single charge. This would make it the longest battery life for a Nothing product so far.
If you're short on time, Nothing says that 5 minutes of charge can get you 5 hours of playback. Additionally, weighing only 310 grams and having memory foam cushions, they should be comfortable to wear for extended periods.
When it comes to sound, they're compatible with high-res audio and have a special titanium-coated driver to ensure that your music stays crisp and clear.
Perfect for travelers?
Video by Nothing
In this world where we're used to having to charge our gadgets every single night, having something that can go 120 hours on a single charge is a huge plus. Most competitors in this range can only go 30 or 40 hours on a single charge, so Nothing is definitely upping their game here. These are perfect for the "set it and forget it" type of person or for people who are always forgetting to charge their gadgets before a flight.
The new bright yellow look
I have to say, that limited edition yellow is absolutely stunning compared to the boring gray and black headphones that we're used to seeing out there. I'm also eyeing that soft pink.
I'm a big fan of physical controls such as the roller and paddle, especially since touch controls can be so finicky when on the go. If I didn't already have the Nothing Headphone (1) on hand, I'd definitely pick these up for a trip just to see if it's possible to get through a five-day trip without needing a cable.
The new "Camera Shutter" mode is also a nice touch, allowing users to utilize their headphones as a remote for their phone's camera. These headphones look great for anyone looking for a bit of personality out of their tech.
