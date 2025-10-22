Google Fi users are finally getting the kind of updates Pixel owners have enjoyed for years

Smarter, faster, and more reliable connections





While Google Fi runs on



While Google Fi runs on T-Mobile's 5G network, signal strength can still dip in big indoor spaces – like when you're stuck at the airport trying to stream something. To fix that, Pixel users have Wi-Fi Auto Connect+, which automatically switches you to premium Wi-Fi for a connection that's up to twice as reliable as cellular alone. Google is now expanding the feature to millions of new locations, including major airports like LAX, ORD, and JFK, plus participating malls and retail stores. It kicks in automatically, costs nothing extra, and you'll know it's active when you see the W+ icon in your status bar.



Video credit – Google

And yes – it’s secure too. When you are on premium Wi-Fi, Google Fi automatically encrypts your connection, so your browsing stays private and protected.



Another cool upgrade in this Feature Reveal is AI-powered noise isolation. Background sounds like traffic, construction, or wind can ruin a call, but now Google Fi will use Google AI to clean things up.



And yes – it's secure too. When you are on premium Wi-Fi, Google Fi automatically encrypts your connection, so your browsing stays private and protected.

Another cool upgrade in this Feature Reveal is AI-powered noise isolation. Background sounds like traffic, construction, or wind can ruin a call, but now Google Fi will use Google AI to clean things up.

The AI-enhanced audio (rolling out over the next few weeks) filters out distractions and makes voices clearer on both ends of the line – even when you are talking to someone on an older phone or a landline. It works automatically, though you can turn it off anytime if you want to keep it raw and unfiltered.





Video credit – Google

Google Fi is also spreading its reach beyond your phone. You can now stay connected on smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at no extra cost. And soon, web calls and messages are getting an upgrade too – so you can text, call, and check voicemails right from a computer or tablet, even when your phone isn’t nearby.



Google Fi is also spreading its reach beyond your phone. You can now stay connected on smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at no extra cost. And soon, web calls and messages are getting an upgrade too – so you can text, call, and check voicemails right from a computer or tablet, even when your phone isn't nearby.

The new web interface will bring full RCS support, letting you send high-quality photos and videos, just like on your phone, but now straight from your browser.







Video credit – Google

Last but not least, Google Fi’s in-app support is also getting an AI boost –



Now, AI-powered summaries will break down your charges, highlight what changed from last month, and show how plan adjustments will affect your next bill – all without waiting in a support queue. Basically, instant answers without the call center headache.



Oh, and there is a bonus, too. To celebrate the new features, Google Fi is running a limited-time promo for new customers. If you bring your own phone and join either the Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard Plan, you’ll get 50% off for 15 months – a pretty solid deal if you’ve been thinking about switching.

Regular updates? Yes, please.

This move is a big win for Google Fi users. Having regular Feature Reveals feels a lot like Pixel Feature Drops, which have become a fan favorite for Pixel owners. Up until now, it’s been hard to know what’s new or changing with Google Fi, so this kind of transparency is a huge step forward.



AI is everywhere – and this time, it’s actually useful

Some of these features sound genuinely handy, especially the noise reduction one. We’ve all had those calls where the background noise makes it impossible to hear the other person, right?



Of course, I hope Google clarifies the privacy side of it soon. If it works like the AI noise cancellation in Google Meet, the system should only process audio temporarily to clean it up, without storing or recording it long-term – though it does rely on cloud-based processing, not on-device. If that is not the case, that’s a big trade-off just to avoid yelling “Can you hear me now?” every few seconds.

