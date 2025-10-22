Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Google Fi users are finally getting the kind of updates Pixel owners have enjoyed for years

Regular Feature Reveals are here, and the first wave brings smarter connections, clearer calls, and a real reason to stay or switch.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wireless service Google Google Fi
Google Fi's logo displayed on a white background.
If you’re using Google Fi Wireless, things are about to get a lot more interesting. The carrier just launched something called Feature Reveals, a new way to share regular updates that solve common wireless issues – and the first batch is already rolling out.

Smarter, faster, and more reliable connections


The first Feature Reveal introduces new ways Google Fi is using Google AI and other smart tech to boost reliability and make your connection smoother.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

While Google Fi runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network, signal strength can still dip in big indoor spaces – like when you’re stuck at the airport trying to stream something. To fix that, Pixel users have Wi-Fi Auto Connect+, which automatically switches you to premium Wi-Fi for a connection that’s up to twice as reliable as cellular alone.

Google is now expanding the feature to millions of new locations, including major airports like LAX, ORD, and JFK, plus participating malls and retail stores. It kicks in automatically, costs nothing extra, and you’ll know it’s active when you see the W+ icon in your status bar.


Video credit – Google

And yes – it’s secure too. When you are on premium Wi-Fi, Google Fi automatically encrypts your connection, so your browsing stays private and protected.

Another cool upgrade in this Feature Reveal is AI-powered noise isolation. Background sounds like traffic, construction, or wind can ruin a call, but now Google Fi will use Google AI to clean things up.

The AI-enhanced audio (rolling out over the next few weeks) filters out distractions and makes voices clearer on both ends of the line – even when you are talking to someone on an older phone or a landline. It works automatically, though you can turn it off anytime if you want to keep it raw and unfiltered.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

Google Fi is also spreading its reach beyond your phone. You can now stay connected on smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at no extra cost. And soon, web calls and messages are getting an upgrade too – so you can text, call, and check voicemails right from a computer or tablet, even when your phone isn’t nearby.

Recommended Stories

The new web interface will bring full RCS support, letting you send high-quality photos and videos, just like on your phone, but now straight from your browser.


Video credit – Google

Last but not least, Google Fi’s in-app support is also getting an AI boost – something that was recently spotted in development. Even though Google Fi’s bills are already pretty straightforward, questions still pop up.

Now, AI-powered summaries will break down your charges, highlight what changed from last month, and show how plan adjustments will affect your next bill – all without waiting in a support queue. Basically, instant answers without the call center headache.

Oh, and there is a bonus, too. To celebrate the new features, Google Fi is running a limited-time promo for new customers. If you bring your own phone and join either the Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard Plan, you’ll get 50% off for 15 months – a pretty solid deal if you’ve been thinking about switching.

Regular updates? Yes, please.


This move is a big win for Google Fi users. Having regular Feature Reveals feels a lot like Pixel Feature Drops, which have become a fan favorite for Pixel owners. Up until now, it’s been hard to know what’s new or changing with Google Fi, so this kind of transparency is a huge step forward.

New features, smarter network, clearer calls, multi-device support… are you tempted to switch to Google Fi?"

Vote View Result

AI is everywhere – and this time, it’s actually useful


Some of these features sound genuinely handy, especially the noise reduction one. We’ve all had those calls where the background noise makes it impossible to hear the other person, right?

Of course, I hope Google clarifies the privacy side of it soon. If it works like the AI noise cancellation in Google Meet, the system should only process audio temporarily to clean it up, without storing or recording it long-term – though it does rely on cloud-based processing, not on-device. If that is not the case, that’s a big trade-off just to avoid yelling “Can you hear me now?” every few seconds.

Google Fi users are finally getting the kind of updates Pixel owners have enjoyed for years

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple’s foldable iPad has been delayed once again and might be dead on arrival

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung Galaxy S26 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless