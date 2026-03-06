Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Samsung is finally giving you a reason to open the Galaxy Store

A new rewards program just launched in the US, and it could win you a flagship phone.

We all use a little bit of our time looking through our respective app stores finding new apps or seeing if there are any updates to apply, and that may or may not be time that we waste. However, Samsung wants to give us some of that time back by turning this mundane process into a game in and of itself. If you are a Samsung Galaxy user in the States, your app window shopping is about to become a lot more profitable.

Free prizes are coming your way in the Galaxy Store


Samsung is launching a rewards program called "Galaxy Store Benefits," and it is designed to get the store to become a place less like a list of apps and more like a community center. While the details are a little fuzzy, the idea is simple: do the things you were probably going to do anyway, and get rewards for them. It is a game in which you can win virtual "Gems" just by using the store.

Ways to win and redeem rewards


According to the announcement made by Samsung, the way the rewards program works is that it is based on simple activities that you can do on a daily basis, in which you are able to win virtual Gems just by looking at the highlighted items in the store. Once you accumulate enough of these gems, you are able to trade them in for Galaxy Store coupons or digital gift cards that you can use on the official Samsung website. In addition, there are several levels of sweepstakes drawings, ranging from daily to monthly drawings.

To kick things off this March, the Monthly Mega Sweepstakes will give away a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the odds of winning the flagship prize are low, the weekly prizes aren't too shabby, including the Galaxy A17 5G and the Galaxy Tab A11+.

Why this is a win for Galaxy owners


While the Google and Apple app stores have their own versions of points or subscriptions, Samsung is keeping this accessible by offering hardware prizes instead. If you're one of the many Samsung Galaxy owners out there, this is basically a why not situation for you. Not only will you save money on your next purchase, but also have a central location to earn discounts on those purchases just for being curious.

How often do you actually use the Samsung Galaxy Store?
0 Votes

A great reason to check what's new


I truly believe this is one of those features that the average user will stumble upon and be pleasantly surprised by. While we tend to pass over the Galaxy branded apps in favor of Google's offerings, the chance to win the S26 Ultra just for looking around is definitely a great way to encourage us to check the Galaxy Store a bit more often.

If you have a Galaxy phone sitting in your pocket right now, I highly recommend checking out the new Benefits tab today. While the odds of winning the phone itself are low, a few free coupons for your favorite game or a discount on the new Galaxy Buds is a win in my book.

