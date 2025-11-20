Black Friday is already trying to get you with this wild OnePlus Pad 2 deal
Amazon dropped the 12-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet to under $350.
Black Friday is almost here, and the deals are already starting to pop up. Even though the official sale hasn’t kicked off, early offers are rolling in for anyone ready to snag a new gadget. If you’ve had your eye on an Android tablet, Amazon has a seriously tempting deal on the OnePlus Pad 2.
Right now, the OnePlus Pad 2 is 36% off, dropping the price to just under $350. It’s not OnePlus’ absolute latest flagship tablet, but it’s more than capable – and at this price, I think it’s hard to beat.
We’ve spent some good time with the Pad 2, and as we covered in our review, there’s plenty to like. The design feels premium and stylish, the hardware is top-tier, and performance is snappy thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Honestly, it can hold its own against tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 or the iPad (A16).
This Amazon deal is for the 12-inch version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet also sports a sharp 3K display with a buttery 144Hz refresh rate, and it’s paired with six Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers – making it perfect for movies, shows, or gaming. At this price, it’s basically a steal for anyone looking for a premium multimedia experience.
The aluminum body looks sleek and feels solid, and the 9,510mAh battery lasts long enough to get you through a full day (or two). And when it’s time to recharge, the 68W wired charging fills it up in under an hour – no waiting around like with the 11-inch iPad Air M3, which takes over two hours and costs a lot more.
Or maybe last year’s model is not your thing and you want the latest and greatest? Well, then, I think the newer OnePlus Pad 3 is worth checking out, too. It’s also seeing a nice discount – about $120 off on Amazon – so you’ve got options depending on how up-to-date you want your tablet.
And if neither of those is quite what you’re looking for, don’t worry. Plenty of early Black Friday deals are already live, and we’ve rounded up all the best ones so you can see them in one spot.
OnePlus Pad 2 deal you don’t want to miss
The OnePlus Pad 2 has a sharp 3K display. | Image credit – PhoneArena
All in all, this is one of the best sub-$400 tablets you can grab right now. Whether it’s for work, school, or just binge-watching, the Pad 2 delivers.
Other OnePlus deals to consider
