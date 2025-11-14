This ChatGPT update could change how your group chats work
OpenAI is rolling out a new group chat feature where ChatGPT joins the conversation.
ChatGPT is now gaining yet another feature – this time, OpenAI is testing a group AI experience. Basically, the company is piloting a group chat option where you can collaborate with your friends, family, or colleagues and ChatGPT in one shared space.
To start a group chat, you need to tap the people icon in the top-right corner of a new or existing chat, and from there, you'll be able to invite people. When a person accepts the invite, a copy of your conversation will be created as a new group chat – the original conversation remains separate.
Then, the group chat will be available from the sidebar. All members are able to see who's in the chat or who leaves, as well as remove other members (except the group creator).
Meanwhile, responses are powered by ChatGPT 5.1 Auto. Basically, it decides which model to respond based on the prompt and depending on the user's plan.
If you're like me, you're probably wondering at this point how ChatGPT will decide to whom to respond and when. Well, curiously enough, OpenAI says it's taught ChatGPT new social behaviours for group chats, and the AI should technically follow the flow of the conversation and decide to respond or stay quiet based on context.
What's cool is that the chatbot has also learned how to respond to messages with emojis (really, that should be super fun) and even reference profile photos of group members. On top of that, you are able to set custom instructions for how ChatGPT should respond in every group chat you decide to start.
Meanwhile, if you're worried about ChatGPT spilling your secrets to the world, well, OpenAI says that your personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats. Also, ChaGPT doesn't create memories from group chat conversations.
Additionally, OpenAI is working on more precise controls for future updates, which would allow you to choose if and how ChatGPT can use memory in these chats. Of course, if anyone in the group chat is under 18, the chatbot will reduce exposure to sensitive content for the entire group.
I love collaboration and group chats in general, but for some reason, I find it weirdly cool to try out this feature. I'm curious about how the chatbot will respond and when, and how well it will follow the group dynamic.
Also, I just can't help but imagine ChatGPT responding with a laughing emoji to a funny joke in the chat. The thought of that is just hilarious to me.
Jokes aside, it sounds like a great way to collaborate on a group project and get the help of generative AI. I can see that being used for planning a trip together or something, where ChatGPT can do the dirty work of finding a place that fits everyone's conditions.
ChatGPT testing group chat feature
You can invite up to 20 people by directly sharing a link. Meanwhile, anyone in the group can share that link and invite others. If you join or create a group chat, you'll be asked to set up a profile with your name, username, and a photo.
Image Credit - OpenAI
Rate limits would apply when ChatGPT responds, not when users are chatting with each other in the group, and responses from ChatGPT count towards the limit of the person that the AI chatbot is responding to.
ChatGPT: conversation flow and privacy
Of course, if you mention ChaGPT in a message, it should also respond.
Right now, group chats are rolling out for all ChatGPT users who are logged in (Free, Go, Plus, and Pro). The feature will initially be available in Japan, Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea, with an expansion of it planned for later, based on user feedback.
ChatGPT in a group chat is weirdly fun
