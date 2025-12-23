Samsung brings a much-needed design refresh to the Galaxy Store
It’s a subtle change, but it makes the app feel noticeably cleaner and easier to use.
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Samsung has started rolling out a new design for the Galaxy Store interface, and while it is not a massive change, it makes for a more modern and clean experience than before. The update comes with the 6.6.17.1 version of the Galaxy Store, which is already available to Galaxy phones and tablets running on One UI 8.
Galaxy Store switches to a simpler three-tab layout
Until now, the Galaxy Store used a four-tab bottom navigation bar that included: Apps, Games, Exclusive, and Menu. The new design has three tabs instead of four: Apps, Games, and My Galaxy.
The old Menu tab has been moved into a hamburger menu in the top-left corner. This way the interface has less clutter and looks cleaner, making the store easier to scan at a glance.
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Do you like Samsung’s new Galaxy Store redesign?
Yes, it looks cleaner and easier to use
43.87%
It’s fine, but barely noticeable
33.55%
No, the old layout was better
10.97%
I don’t use the Galaxy Store anyway
11.61%
A small change that fits Samsung’s One UI 8.5 direction
If you look at the other changes that One UI 8.5 has brought, you'd notice that this Galaxy Store redesign isn’t happening in isolation. It is just one of several changes Samsung is making with the update, most of which seem to be visual and usability-focused.
The main changes we've seen so far from a leaked UI 8.5 firmware include:
- System apps moving toward simpler navigation bars
- Text-heavy UI elements being replaced with icon-based layouts
- Less visual clutter in Settings, Gallery, Phone, and Clock
- A fully customizable Quick Panel with removable and movable elements
Rolling out now, with wider availability coming later
Samsung appears to be rolling out the Galaxy Store update in phases, which means some users won't see it immediately while others might have already received it. If it’s available for your device, you can check by heading to Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates > Update All.
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For now, the update is confirmed to be live on devices running One UI 8, with broader rollout expected as Samsung continues pushing One UI 8.5 betas and prepares for its full release in early 2026 alongside the Galaxy S26 series.
Admittedly, the Galaxy Store redesign isn’t a headline change, but it shows where Samsung is heading with One UI in 2026. It appears we are in for a more organized and clean interface. I just hope that this also means a smoother UI with less stutter, as Galaxy phones have long been known to have that issue, even on the more expensive S series.
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