These very special Total Wireless street flyers could hide a gift that'll make the world envy you

Look out for the flyers

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What do I have to do?





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When will it kick off?

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Which game would you like to attend? The big opening. The grand finale. It doesn't matter, I'm a big fan anyways. I prefer to watch paint dry. Vote 0 Votes

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That's a great idea and I'm sure football (OK, soccer!) fans around the world will surely dream about having such flyers in their own cities across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

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