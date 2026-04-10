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These very special Total Wireless street flyers could hide a gift that'll make the world envy you

The MVNO has a game for you and you don't even need to download separate apps.

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A clever idea! | Image by Total Wireless
It's now two months until the big start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, and Verizon's Total Wireless wants you to attend the games in person. What's more: the MVNO that operates on Big Red's network is giving away tickets.

Look out for the flyers


While Americans are not the biggest football fans (they even call it soccer) out there, I can promise you that the FIFA World Cup matches will be worth it, even if you don't have a favorite team to root for.

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If you're still not convinced, there's a (completely legal) way to attend the games even without paying for a ticket. You just have to look out for some very special flyers in major cities, including New York, Miami, Houston and Los Angeles.

Across the aforementioned cities, Total Wireless will be posting street flyers. These might look like ordinary community notices, but in reality, these might be tickets in disguise.

What do I have to do?


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To see if you qualify for one of the biggest sporting events in the world, fans must check out the flyers. Each flyer will feature a tear-off tab. With it, fans can redeem a chance to attend a FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

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So, if you spot a Total Wireless flyer, you can pull a tab. Next, you can go to a Total Wireless retail location that's participating in the game. There, a store associate will scan the tab's unique QR code for you

If you're lucky, you'll electronically receive two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match hosted in your city.

Total Wireless promises that the process is as simple as that. So fans shouldn't have to deal with clumsy contest entry process, nasty fine print details or pesky app downloads.

When will it kick off?


The raffle game is already on in New York City, while starting April 13 (which is Monday), the hunt will expand to Miami, Houston and Los Angeles.

"For many, the chance to attend the FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—and we believe more fans should have the chance to experience it", says Susie Corona (Associate Vice President and Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Verizon Value).

Which game would you like to attend?
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But wait, there's more


You'll be glad to hear that the game doesn't end when the flyers are all gone.

Until May 31, Total Rewards members get the chance to win tickets to matches across all tournament host cities, including a pair of tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 big final game in New York City on July 19.

Fans can enter by visiting totalwireless.com/FIFAsweepstakes or stopping by any of the more than 2,000 Total Wireless stores nationwide. Entrants must be new or existing Total Wireless customers enrolled in Total Rewards, with one entry permitted per customer per day.

That's a great idea and I'm sure football (OK, soccer!) fans around the world will surely dream about having such flyers in their own cities across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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