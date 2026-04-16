The Vivo X300 Ultra finally steps outside China with pre-order freebies
The X200 Ultra and the X100 Ultra were not officially available outside their homeland.
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This serious flagship will be on pre-order for the next week. | Image by Vivo
The Vivo X300 Ultra is finally making it to non-China markets.
This is big news. Especially if you're not the type of person who'd spend a thousand bucks on a phone bought from an online shop overseas. You don't know when it'll arrive, you're not sure about the warranty and you're panicking about compatibility issues or Chinese symbols on your menus.
Vivo has chosen to distribute its maxed-out flagship outside its homeland for the first time. Both the X200 Ultra and the X100 Ultra (two exceptional camera phones that perform great even to this day) were China-exclusive.
If you're obsessed with mobile photography, I'm sure the Vivo X300 Ultra has been on your radar for quite some time now. It's got it all:
Of course, that's not the end of it, as this is a proper flagship phone beyond its camera setup. Under the hood, there's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (in other words – the same "engine" that drives numerous other Android flagship phones).
The 6.8-inch display comes with 4,500 nits of brightness and the company claims it's extremely well calibrated for true, rich colors and tones.
Although I'd personally handle this bijou with care, the X300 Ultra isn't meant to be carried around in a silk pouch, as it comes with a durable Armor Glass exterior and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.
In terms of operating system, there's OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) out of the box with five-year OS upgrade and seven-year security updates support.
Of course, this is primarily a camera flagship, not just a phone.
There are "only" cameras on its back (the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra have four, in contrast), but fret not. These are among the very best:
I want to underscore something here: the main camera comes with a 35mm equivalent focal length, not the ~23mm that 99.9% of phones out there offer.
If you want to reach further than the 85mm focal length of the telephoto – but you hesitate stepping into the digital zoom territory – you have two external Zeiss telephoto extenders to choose from.
These are available in the standalone photography kit and'll give you 400mm or 200mm equivalent focal length when snapped to your phone.
But even if you stick to the built-in 85mm telephoto camera on your phone, you should be fine. It comes with extra-strong optical image stabilization and its 200 MP sensor is great at capturing fine details even if you're standing far away from your subject.
The X300 Ultra comes with the all-new Vivo Color Science system. The idea is for users to enjoy consistent, true-to-life color accuracy and tonal rendering.
The flagships come with 5MP multispectral sensors with 12 color channels and an upgraded flicker sensor. This means that the system performs per-pixel spectral detection and analysis of ambient light to precisely isolate environmental light components.
The Vivo X300 Ultra isn't solely focused on delivering vivid or social media-ready snapshots; instead, it'll try to render rich light and shadows with layered depth that challenge the feel of dedicated cameras.
Vivo is keeping in mysterious and hasn't shared yet a complete list of the countries that the X300 Ultra will arrive in, but at least four European countries (Austria, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland) are listed on the company's official online store.
The pre-order period starts today (April 16) and until April 23, you've got a chance to take advantage of the "€1,309 limited pre-order offer" in savings.
This is big news. Especially if you're not the type of person who'd spend a thousand bucks on a phone bought from an online shop overseas. You don't know when it'll arrive, you're not sure about the warranty and you're panicking about compatibility issues or Chinese symbols on your menus.
Things are different now
Vivo has chosen to distribute its maxed-out flagship outside its homeland for the first time. Both the X200 Ultra and the X100 Ultra (two exceptional camera phones that perform great even to this day) were China-exclusive.
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Why should you buy it?
A pricey… but practical photo kit. | Image by Vivo
If you're obsessed with mobile photography, I'm sure the Vivo X300 Ultra has been on your radar for quite some time now. It's got it all:
- Big, cutting-edge camera sensors
- Bright lenses
- Top-notch software enhancements and modes
- A killer telephoto snapper
- Support for external zoom adapters, filters and a handy grip
Of course, that's not the end of it, as this is a proper flagship phone beyond its camera setup. Under the hood, there's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (in other words – the same "engine" that drives numerous other Android flagship phones).
The battery cell has a capacity of 6,600 mAh and supports 100W fast charging speeds (and 40W – wireless) with bypass charging. What's more, the phone comes with a large liquid cooling vapor chamber to keep excessive heat under control.
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Although I'd personally handle this bijou with care, the X300 Ultra isn't meant to be carried around in a silk pouch, as it comes with a durable Armor Glass exterior and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.
The 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is promised to work and unlock your phone even if your fingers are wet.
In terms of operating system, there's OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) out of the box with five-year OS upgrade and seven-year security updates support.
The camera setup in-depth
This camera island is massive. | Image by Vivo
Of course, this is primarily a camera flagship, not just a phone.
There are "only" cameras on its back (the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra have four, in contrast), but fret not. These are among the very best:
- Main: 35mm focal length, 200 MP Sony LYT-901 sensor (1/1.12-inch), f/1.85 aperture
- Telephoto: 85mm focal length, 200 MP Samsung HP0 sensor (1/1.4"), f/2.7 aperture
- Ultra-wide: 14mm focal length, 50 MP Sony LYT-818 sensor (1/1.28"), f/2
I want to underscore something here: the main camera comes with a 35mm equivalent focal length, not the ~23mm that 99.9% of phones out there offer.
What this means is that you'll be getting a slightly narrower, but much more "natural" field of view with the 35mm camera. It's what many street photographers all over the world swear by, as ~23mm lenses tend to be a bit too wide and distort things too much.
Which is the camera that thrills you the most on the X300 Ultra?
Super zoom territory
If you want to reach further than the 85mm focal length of the telephoto – but you hesitate stepping into the digital zoom territory – you have two external Zeiss telephoto extenders to choose from.
These are available in the standalone photography kit and'll give you 400mm or 200mm equivalent focal length when snapped to your phone.
But even if you stick to the built-in 85mm telephoto camera on your phone, you should be fine. It comes with extra-strong optical image stabilization and its 200 MP sensor is great at capturing fine details even if you're standing far away from your subject.
The lens is has an advanced Zeiss T* coating and Super Blue Glass, which work together to reduce flare and ghosting in sub-optimal lighting conditions. This is another key point.
Great colors
The phone itself is sleek. | Image by Vivo
The X300 Ultra comes with the all-new Vivo Color Science system. The idea is for users to enjoy consistent, true-to-life color accuracy and tonal rendering.
The flagships come with 5MP multispectral sensors with 12 color channels and an upgraded flicker sensor. This means that the system performs per-pixel spectral detection and analysis of ambient light to precisely isolate environmental light components.
The Vivo X300 Ultra isn't solely focused on delivering vivid or social media-ready snapshots; instead, it'll try to render rich light and shadows with layered depth that challenge the feel of dedicated cameras.
Price and availability
Vivo is keeping in mysterious and hasn't shared yet a complete list of the countries that the X300 Ultra will arrive in, but at least four European countries (Austria, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland) are listed on the company's official online store.
The pre-order period starts today (April 16) and until April 23, you've got a chance to take advantage of the "€1,309 limited pre-order offer" in savings.
Those who pre-order can snag a free pro video rig kit that's otherwise sold for €499. There are other things to choose from, too, like 1-year screen protection or 50% off the photography kit (which is sold separately for a regular price of €599).
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