$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy S26 could quietly solve a frustrating daily problem

Samsung may finally fix the weird way you have to hold your phone for contactless payments.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 could quietly solve a frustrating daily problem
A new report citing industry sources claims that Samsung is aiming to fix an annoying contactless payment issue with its next iteration of its premium phones, the Galaxy S26 lineup. 

Right now, Samsung's flagship phones have their NFC antenna coil in the upper central area of the back panel, around the right of the camera module (or just below). Unfortunately, this design can make contactless payments tricky, as most people may not be aware of where the NFC antenna coil exactly is. 

Well, it seems that the South Korea-based tech giant is aiming to put an end to that annoyance with the Galaxy S26 phones, expected to come early next year. 

The report, coming from South Korea, cites "multiple industry sources" that indicate Samsung may have the NFC antenna positioned at the top of the Galaxy S26. This small tweak should make contactless payments easier and ensure users don't have to hold the phone strangely on the NFC reader for the payment to go through. 

As you can imagine, the different placement of the NFC antenna can also lead to payments failing on the first attempt, which could frankly be super annoying (especially if there's a line of people behind you in the store or something). 

This approach is different from what Samsung's main competitor, Apple, is doing. iPhone users can tap the top half of their phone on the machine, and the payment goes through without issues, and a specific position is not required. 

According to the report, Samsung is not looking to change where the NFC coil is located in the phone. Apparently, the company may just add a new NFC antenna, so there would be a better contactless payment experience. 

Samsung is not the only Android phone maker that's done this; actually, many Android phones come with a dual-NFC antenna design to work around the issue. 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has the NFC coil sitting slightly higher, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra's is positioned noticeably lower. That may confuse many people who come from the S24 Ultra to the S25 Ultra on how they should position their phones for a contactless payment.


Meanwhile, it's worse if you come from a Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the NFC coil is positioned in the middle of the rear, alongside the wireless charging coil. Obviously, these differences in the design may make some Samsung fans struggle to nail the position of the NFC coil for contactless payment. Unfortunately, you may also need to hold your phone at an odd angle against the terminal. 

Recommended Stories

How's your experience with contactless payments on your phone?

Vote View Result

Apparently, it did take Samsung a very long time to consider making this change. And this could be because of... well, Apple. According to the report by the Korean outlet, citing an industry official, Apple is holding several patents related to this. And yep, this forces Samsung (and others) to have to find another way to achieve the same thing without infringing on Apple's patents. 

Right now, it's quite early to be certain about what the Galaxy S26 Ultra's (or other phones from the lineup) final designs would be. So, there's still a possibility that Samsung may decide against putting the additional NFC antenna on the top. At the moment, it's not clear. However, if Samsung decides to add it, it would dramatically improve this basic and yet very popular way to pay. 

I personally think this is a long-overdue fix. Contactless payments are supposed to be quick and easy, but when you have to wiggle your phone around just to get it to work, it kind of defeats the point. If Samsung really does add a second NFC antenna on top, it'll make things smoother and way less awkward – especially in those moments when there’s a line behind you. Hopefully, it goes through with it.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless