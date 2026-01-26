Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Out with the black and white, in with the Cobalt Violet and Pink Gold. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has new colors, and you seem to like them very much.
*Image credit — Michael Ma
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is pretty much right around the corner relatively speaking, will be available in at least six colors. But, even though the traditional black and white options are present and correct unlike the iPhone 17 Pro, it’s the flashy new colors that you all seem to be interested in.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will, according to reports, be available in the following colors:
Of these six colors, the first four are expected to be the main colors that Samsung will launch its flagship with, and the other two will likely be online exclusive options. According to a poll about which of the new Galaxy S26 Ultra colors you would like to get, most of you went with something new.
The poll shows an unprecedented pull towards new colors, and had Pink Gold been an option too, I get the feeling that it would have gotten a lot of attention as well. This might also be the start of consumers beginning to favor less traditional colors for their phones, as black and white have usually remained fan favorites. Which of the new colors do you find most appealing?
I do wonder how well Cobalt Violet and Pink Gold will actually do on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. After a few years of muted shades, it appears that Apple and Samsung are finally ready to experiment with flashier color options again.
Take the iPhone 17 Pro, for example, which has the Cosmic Orange color option. Or the base iPhone 17 model, which has purple and green variants. Even the white Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently going to be super bright, unlike white color options from the last few years.
Violet steals the spotlight
From the four main colors, only a little over 11 percent of you said that you would get a white Galaxy S26 Ultra. 23 percent of voters went with the Sky Blue option, while 29 percent of respondents said that they would prefer to stick with black. However, almost 36 percent of you said that the new Cobalt Violet option was your favorite.
No more same old Galaxy S26 Ultra
A leaked image of the Galaxy S26 Ultra SIM trays, which first gave away the new colors. | Image credit — Ice Universe
The poll shows an unprecedented pull towards new colors, and had Pink Gold been an option too, I get the feeling that it would have gotten a lot of attention as well. This might also be the start of consumers beginning to favor less traditional colors for their phones, as black and white have usually remained fan favorites. Which of the new colors do you find most appealing?
Which of these four colors do you like best?
Should we expect flashier colors?
Should we expect a renaissance of flashier smartphone colors in the near future? Well, it depends on how many of the Cobalt Violet voters actually get a Galaxy S26 Ultra in that color.
