Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans

Out with the black and white, in with the Cobalt Violet and Pink Gold. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has new colors, and you seem to like them very much.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Cobalt Violet purple Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra render
*Image credit — Michael Ma

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is pretty much right around the corner relatively speaking, will be available in at least six colors. But, even though the traditional black and white options are present and correct unlike the iPhone 17 Pro, it’s the flashy new colors that you all seem to be interested in.

Violet steals the spotlight


The Galaxy S26 Ultra will, according to reports, be available in the following colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Sky Blue
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Silver Shadow
  • Pink Gold

Of these six colors, the first four are expected to be the main colors that Samsung will launch its flagship with, and the other two will likely be online exclusive options. According to a poll about which of the new Galaxy S26 Ultra colors you would like to get, most of you went with something new.

From the four main colors, only a little over 11 percent of you said that you would get a white Galaxy S26 Ultra. 23 percent of voters went with the Sky Blue option, while 29 percent of respondents said that they would prefer to stick with black. However, almost 36 percent of you said that the new Cobalt Violet option was your favorite.

Recommended For You

No more same old Galaxy S26 Ultra




The poll shows an unprecedented pull towards new colors, and had Pink Gold been an option too, I get the feeling that it would have gotten a lot of attention as well. This might also be the start of consumers beginning to favor less traditional colors for their phones, as black and white have usually remained fan favorites. Which of the new colors do you find most appealing?

Which of these four colors do you like best?


Should we expect flashier colors?


I do wonder how well Cobalt Violet and Pink Gold will actually do on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. After a few years of muted shades, it appears that Apple and Samsung are finally ready to experiment with flashier color options again.

Take the iPhone 17 Pro, for example, which has the Cosmic Orange color option. Or the base iPhone 17 model, which has purple and green variants. Even the white Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently going to be super bright, unlike white color options from the last few years.

Should we expect a renaissance of flashier smartphone colors in the near future? Well, it depends on how many of the Cobalt Violet voters actually get a Galaxy S26 Ultra in that color.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless