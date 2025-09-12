The iPhone 17's new security upgrade is making spyware makers sweat
Apple's Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) could be the toughest barrier yet for spyware, and it might change the entire game for iPhone security.
The iPhone 17 just got announced on Tuesday, September 9. The new lineup features advanced memory protections that are likely to cause some serious trouble for malicious users who are developing spyware.
The iPhone 17 lineup has a new security enhancement called Memory Integrity Enforcement or MIE. Apple has collaborated with ARM to make this feature. It basically ensures there are no memory corruption issues on iPhones.
Furthermore, there's also Tag Confidentiality Enforcement, which would keep attackers from getting access to these codes using side-channel attacks.
Although MIE doesn't make the iPhone 17 completely immune to exploits, an anonymous security researcher claims that it's the closest thing right now to hack-proof tech that connects to the internet.
All in all, it is expected that spyware developers will struggle to offer exploits for the iPhone 17 for quite some time. Potentially, according to Matthias Frielingsdorf, the vice president of research at iVerify, the existence of the MIE tech can even drive some spyware makers off the market.
Although this doesn't necessarily mean that malicious users will give up altogether - they never do - but for sure, they will have a hard time with the iPhone 17 models.
I think this is awesome news. Apple prides itself on being privacy-focused, and now it's taken things up a notch with the iPhone 17 models. And yep, this is one more reason to upgrade to the iPhone 17, if you're in for an upgrade this year.
