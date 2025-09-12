The iPhone 17's new security upgrade is making spyware makers sweat









MIE creates tags for specific portions of the iPhone memory. Basically, only apps that have access to these tags can use the device's memory. Apps that lack the necessary tags will crash instead.





MIE is likely to cause serious trouble to spyware apps that rely on memory corruption. With this new protection system, it would become more difficult to break into an iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro, including with hardware-based tools.

I think this is awesome news. Apple prides itself on being privacy-focused, and now it's taken things up a notch with the iPhone 17 models. And yep, this is one more reason to upgrade to the iPhone 17, if you're in for an upgrade this year.











