The iPhone 17 camera has a fresh feature to brighten your photos, and some older iPhones may get it too

With the iPhone 17 , there's a new Photographic Style called 'Bright'. What it does is brighten the skin tone and apply a pop of vibrancy to the entire image.





iPhone 17 feature, but reportedly, the feature is also going to come to the iPhone 16 lineup with iPhone 16 , The Cupertino tech giant introduced it as anfeature, but reportedly, the feature is also going to come to thelineup with iOS 26 . The iPhone 16 Plus , and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are said to get the new Photographic Style.

Do you use Photographic Styles on your iPhone? Yes, all the time — they make photos look better Sometimes, when I want a different vibe Rarely — I stick to the default look Never — I don’t care about filters or styles Yes, all the time — they make photos look better 40% Sometimes, when I want a different vibe 20% Rarely — I stick to the default look 20% Never — I don’t care about filters or styles 20%

iOS 26

The new Bright Photographic Style looks quite cool, so I'm happy it won't be reserved only for the new iPhone 17 series, reportedly.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!