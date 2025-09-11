Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 camera has a fresh feature to brighten your photos, and some older iPhones may get it too

Apple’s new Bright Photographic Style was unveiled with the iPhone 17, but it seems that iPhone 16 users won’t be left out when iOS 26 launches next week.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
The iPhone 17 camera has a fresh feature to brighten your photos, and some older iPhones may get it too
Apple just introduced its new iPhone 17 lineup, and during the Apple Event on September 9, alongside the new phones, Apple also showed off a new Photographic Style called 'Bright'. Luckily, it seems that iOS 26 will bring the same feature to some iPhone 16 models, too. 

The next-gen Photographic Styles was a feature introduced with the iPhone 16. The feature is similar to filters, but it works differently. Filters generally apply edits to a photo after it's been taken. On the other hand, Photographic Styles impacts Apple's image processing at the time the photo is being taken. The new look is reflected in the Camera app's viewfinder before the photo is taken.

With the iPhone 17, there's a new Photographic Style called 'Bright'. What it does is brighten the skin tone and apply a pop of vibrancy to the entire image.  


The Cupertino tech giant introduced it as an iPhone 17 feature, but reportedly, the feature is also going to come to the iPhone 16 lineup with iOS 26. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are said to get the new Photographic Style. 

Do you use Photographic Styles on your iPhone?

Vote View Result

The official, stable version of iOS 26 launches next week on Monday, September 15. 

I personally find that Photographic Styles are fun to use and bring creativity to your images. I'm one of the people that likes filters of any kind, as it allows you to express more with a given photo than just a regular image, in my opinion. It's a bit similar to painting, you get to choose the colors and the look of it, and it can be as unrealistic as you'd want it to be. 

The new Bright Photographic Style looks quite cool, so I'm happy it won't be reserved only for the new iPhone 17 series, reportedly. 


The iPhone 17 camera has a fresh feature to brighten your photos, and some older iPhones may get it too

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 4

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless