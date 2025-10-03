The Garmin – Strava partnership takes a wild turn and heads to court
Two longtime partners are now in court over features you probably use every day.
Patent infringement cases are nothing new in the tech world. However, this one is a pretty strange patent fight, with Strava alleging that Garmin stole its segments and heatmaps features.
Strava filed a lawsuit against Garmin, claiming that two features for tracking exercise routes – segments and heatmaps – were stolen from it. The company is also claiming that Garmin violated a Master Cooperation Agreement by making its own heat map feature.
The complaint seeks a permanent injunction in order to prevent Garmin from selling any items with segments or heat map features. That would basically be the majority of Garmin's hardware products and its Connect tracking program.
That lawsuit appearing at all is quite the curious event. Strava and Garmin are two big players in fitness tech, and those two have worked together for almost a decade. They have quite a lot of integrations between their platforms.
According to his post, Garmin is adopting new developer guidelines for API partners that require Garmin's logo on every post, screen, graph, image, and others... Salazar frames this as a move to protect users' data. But could it be that's a complaint that Garmin is putting its brand on the data its products collect?
Hopefully, the lawsuit won't cause any disruptions to customers of both companies.
This one is indeed a strange one, as these two companies are regular partners. Hopefully, it will get resolved quickly, although these things never really get dealt with fast.
Garmin under legal fire from Strava
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Strava filed a lawsuit against Garmin, claiming that two features for tracking exercise routes – segments and heatmaps – were stolen from it. The company is also claiming that Garmin violated a Master Cooperation Agreement by making its own heat map feature.
The complaint seeks a permanent injunction in order to prevent Garmin from selling any items with segments or heat map features. That would basically be the majority of Garmin's hardware products and its Connect tracking program.
Garmin vs Strava is a bit strange, though
That lawsuit appearing at all is quite the curious event. Strava and Garmin are two big players in fitness tech, and those two have worked together for almost a decade. They have quite a lot of integrations between their platforms.
At this point, it seems unlikely that Strava will be able to win the case. Another strange element is that Strava claims that these alleged infringements began a long time ago. So why all of a sudden does the company have a problem with them to begin with?
What's more is that Strava Chief Product Officer Matt Salazar even went to Reddit and gave some insight into why these aggressive moves were made against a partner.
According to his post, Garmin is adopting new developer guidelines for API partners that require Garmin's logo on every post, screen, graph, image, and others... Salazar frames this as a move to protect users' data. But could it be that's a complaint that Garmin is putting its brand on the data its products collect?
Hopefully, the lawsuit won't cause any disruptions to customers of both companies.
There are all types of lawsuits in the tech world
This one is indeed a strange one, as these two companies are regular partners. Hopefully, it will get resolved quickly, although these things never really get dealt with fast.
I think this case feels more like a business fight than a real patent issue. Strava seems upset about control and branding, while Garmin is trying to protect its own platform. In the end, both companies need each other, so dragging this into court feels like a bad move.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: