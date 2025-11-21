Amazon just brought back one of its best Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday discounts
Amazon has revived one of the best Apple Watch SE 2 deals we’ve seen this month – and if you skipped it the first time, now is your moment.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday may not be officially on yet; however, per tradition, epic deals are starting early. In fact, it may not be the last Friday of the month, yet Amazon is already launching Black Friday deals on many devices.
The smartwatch is from 2022, but that doesn't stop it from being good as a basic smartwatch in 2025. And with that price, it's absolutely a steal. It may not rock all the bells and whistles of a premium smartwatch, but if you're like me, and you just want something to sync with your iPhone, monitor your workouts, and work without bugs, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a very good option. Especially with that discount.
The Apple Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple's S8 chip, so it's not as fast as its 2025 sequel, which is powered by the S10 chip. Also, it lacks sleep apnea detection and blood oxygen monitoring. However, it has a gorgeous OLED Retina display and water-resistant body, as well as useful sensors that help you keep an eye on heart rate and a couple of other health metrics.
And like any Apple Watch, it also comes with fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS, and irregular rhythm notifications, which are all features I wish you never have to use, but if you need them, they're there.
What's great about shopping events like Black Friday is that you can score amazing discounts on products that you can't find at that price regularly (or at all). There are other Apple Watch deals right now, so if this model isn't up to your liking, you can check those out as well.
One of these hot offers is on the Apple Watch SE 2, the device I happen to use as my daily driver smartwatch. And yep, we're talking about a deal that makes this timepiece a steal, if you're looking for an affordable Apple Watch.
Apple Watch SE 2 now hugely discounted on Amazon
On top of it all, Apple is known for the longevity of its devices, and the Apple Watch SE 2 from 2022 is still supported by software updates. Mine works just like it did when I first bought it, which isn't something I can safely say about all tech out there.
