Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Amazon just brought back one of its best Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday discounts

Amazon has revived one of the best Apple Watch SE 2 deals we’ve seen this month – and if you skipped it the first time, now is your moment.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Black Friday Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon just brought back one of its best Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday discounts
Black Friday may not be officially on yet; however, per tradition, epic deals are starting early. In fact, it may not be the last Friday of the month, yet Amazon is already launching Black Friday deals on many devices. 

One of these hot offers is on the Apple Watch SE 2, the device I happen to use as my daily driver smartwatch. And yep, we're talking about a deal that makes this timepiece a steal, if you're looking for an affordable Apple Watch. 

Apple Watch SE 2 now hugely discounted on Amazon 


The smartwatch is from 2022, but that doesn't stop it from being good as a basic smartwatch in 2025. And with that price, it's absolutely a steal. It may not rock all the bells and whistles of a premium smartwatch, but if you're like me, and you just want something to sync with your iPhone, monitor your workouts, and work without bugs, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a very good option. Especially with that discount. 

Apple Watch SE 2 now 36% off on Amazon

$89 off (36%)
Amazon has a sweet Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday deal going on right now. The SE 2 is a great Apple Watch if you want something affordable, but you're an Apple fan, and you want to take advantage of the ecosystem. The Apple Watch SE 2 covers the basics just enough and has a gorgeous display and recognizable Apple Watch design. Both 40 and 44mm sizes are currently discounted.
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple's S8 chip, so it's not as fast as its 2025 sequel, which is powered by the S10 chip. Also, it lacks sleep apnea detection and blood oxygen monitoring. However, it has a gorgeous OLED Retina display and water-resistant body, as well as useful sensors that help you keep an eye on heart rate and a couple of other health metrics.

And like any Apple Watch, it also comes with fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS, and irregular rhythm notifications, which are all features I wish you never have to use, but if you need them, they're there. 

On top of it all, Apple is known for the longevity of its devices, and the Apple Watch SE 2 from 2022 is still supported by software updates. Mine works just like it did when I first bought it, which isn't something I can safely say about all tech out there.  

What's great about shopping events like Black Friday is that you can score amazing discounts on products that you can't find at that price regularly (or at all). There are other Apple Watch deals right now, so if this model isn't up to your liking, you can check those out as well. 

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15272 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 •

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless