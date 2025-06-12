The Galaxy Z Flip FE resurfaces — and it's looking very real
New certification hints at a launch alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7, and leaks suggest it'll be the most affordable Galaxy foldable yet.
Samsung is said to unveil its next Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7foldable phones next month, both these phones have extensively leaked, and we don't have much to wonder about them. However, leaks and rumors were less certain about the third member of the family, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE or Z Flip FE.
It was earlier believed that this phone wouldn't come together with the Fold and Flip at the summer Unpacked. But now, more and more info shows that, actually, the Flip FE may come with its more expensive siblings after all.
The certification is for a Samsung smartphone carrying model number SM-F761U. Previous reports and Samsung's usual naming with model numbers suggest this may be the carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for the U.S. Of course, the certification, firstly, confirms the existence of this phone, but it also hints at an imminent release. Additionally, it clearly indicates that the FE will be sold in the U.S.
Recently, the phone's South Korean price leaked, and it's pretty much good news. So far, Samsung has not made a Flip FE phone (Fan Edition), but usually, those models (Samsung has FE Galaxy S models) come with powerful insides and some corners cut to keep a lower price. A cheaper foldable is arguably exactly what the foldable market needs to start growing.
The Galaxy Z Flip FE may come with a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 3.4-inch cover screen, Exynos 2400e, and One UI 8. It is said to sport a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 4,000mAh battery.
In my opinion, a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip phone is ideal for the market. I love the foldable design of clamshell foldables, but I'm usually not thrilled by their price.
The foldables are expected to be introduced in an event in 'early July', as per rumors, during an Unpacked event. Samsung recently teased the Galaxy Z Fold 7, underlining its thinness and 'Ultra' experience. The Fold is expected to be the star of the show.
The Galaxy Z Flip FE has now been certified by the FCC (the Federal Communications Commission), which hints that it may indeed launch next month.
The listing doesn't reveal any specs or features of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Despite that, though, leaks have given us plenty of information to base our expectations on. According to rumors, the Flip FE will be a slightly tweaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a more affordable price.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, shown here. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip FE will not face too much competition in the U.S. The current foldables by Samsung are quite expensive, and although cheaper models by China-based brands exist, they are not quite as popular as phones made by Samsung, Apple, or Google. Apple still doesn't make foldable iPhones (an iPhone Fold has been rumored for the end of 2026), and Google doesn't have a clamshell. The Flip FE will have to face the Motorola Razr, though.
We only know its potential Korean price (and South Korea is probably where Samsung phones are cheapest, after all, it's Samsung's home country), the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be cheaper than the premium Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Although a conversion of the South Korean price into a U.S. price may not be accurate (there are taxes and other elements impacting pricing for specific markets), just to get an idea, the Korean price translates to something around $740. It's important to note that the U.S. price or the European price is yet to leak, so don't take this price as final, of course.
