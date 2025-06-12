Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The Galaxy Z Flip FE resurfaces — and it's looking very real

New certification hints at a launch alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7, and leaks suggest it'll be the most affordable Galaxy foldable yet.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a table.
Samsung is said to unveil its next Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7foldable phones next month, both these phones have extensively leaked, and we don't have much to wonder about them. However, leaks and rumors were less certain about the third member of the family, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE or Z Flip FE.

It was earlier believed that this phone wouldn't come together with the Fold and Flip at the summer Unpacked. But now, more and more info shows that, actually, the Flip FE may come with its more expensive siblings after all. 

The Galaxy Z Flip FE has now been certified by the FCC (the Federal Communications Commission), which hints that it may indeed launch next month. 

The certification is for a Samsung smartphone carrying model number SM-F761U. Previous reports and Samsung's usual naming with model numbers suggest this may be the carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for the U.S. Of course, the certification, firstly, confirms the existence of this phone, but it also hints at an imminent release. Additionally, it clearly indicates that the FE will be sold in the U.S. 

The listing doesn't reveal any specs or features of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Despite that, though, leaks have given us plenty of information to base our expectations on. According to rumors, the Flip FE will be a slightly tweaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a more affordable price.


Recently, the phone's South Korean price leaked, and it's pretty much good news. So far, Samsung has not made a Flip FE phone (Fan Edition), but usually, those models (Samsung has FE Galaxy S models) come with powerful insides and some corners cut to keep a lower price. A cheaper foldable is arguably exactly what the foldable market needs to start growing

The Galaxy Z Flip FE may come with a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 3.4-inch cover screen, Exynos 2400e, and One UI 8. It is said to sport a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 4,000mAh battery. 

The Galaxy Z Flip FE will not face too much competition in the U.S. The current foldables by Samsung are quite expensive, and although cheaper models by China-based brands exist, they are not quite as popular as phones made by Samsung, Apple, or Google. Apple still doesn't make foldable iPhones (an iPhone Fold has been rumored for the end of 2026), and Google doesn't have a clamshell. The Flip FE will have to face the Motorola Razr, though. 

Recommended Stories
We only know its potential Korean price (and South Korea is probably where Samsung phones are cheapest, after all, it's Samsung's home country), the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be cheaper than the premium Galaxy Z Flip 7

Although a conversion of the South Korean price into a U.S. price may not be accurate (there are taxes and other elements impacting pricing for specific markets), just to get an idea, the Korean price translates to something around $740. It's important to note that the U.S. price or the European price is yet to leak, so don't take this price as final, of course.

Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip FE if it costs around $740?

Vote View Result

In my opinion, a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip phone is ideal for the market. I love the foldable design of clamshell foldables, but I'm usually not thrilled by their price. 

The foldables are expected to be introduced in an event in 'early July', as per rumors, during an Unpacked event. Samsung recently teased the Galaxy Z Fold 7, underlining its thinness and 'Ultra' experience. The Fold is expected to be the star of the show.  
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless