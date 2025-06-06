Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaked prices spell good news for fans

The affordable foldable will face stiff competition in the US after Motorola launched its Razr 2025 lineup.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit: PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a completely new entry in the Galaxy Z series. In an attempt to offer its fans a more affordable price point, Samsung has decided to introduce a cheaper foldable that uses the technology launched one or two years ago (for the most part).

This is why we’re now talking about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a device that’s supposed to be specially designed for fans, hence the “Fan Edition” name tag. But Samsung’s Fan Edition phones have never been more about price rather than specs, so the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s market price might be the only thing that makes it more or less appealing to the masses.

Well, we now have the first details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s price, albeit just for one market. South Korean media reports that that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will cost about KRW 1 million.

The problem is Samsung’s devices aren’t priced similarly in all regions. In fact, South Korea is probably the cheapest place to buy a Samsung foldable smartphone, which makes sense considering it’s the company’s home country.

This means that even if we convert the Korean currency to USD and EUR (or any other currency), it will still be misleading. But just for the sake of information, KRW 1 million equates to $735, €645 or £545.

Since South Korea typically gets the cheapest Samsung foldables (at least at launch), we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to cost more than the amounts mentioned above. However, anything above $800/€800 would probably make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE nearly an impossible sell especially considering that it doesn’t bring anything new to the table.

In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumored to be just a reskinned Galaxy Z Flip 5/6, featuring a couple of improvements. The biggest one is the Exynos 2400e chipset, which is said to replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/3 that power the Galaxy Z Flip 5/6 models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit: PhoneArena

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in two storage sizes: 128GB and 256GB. The report also mentions that the “vanilla” Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come in 256GB and 512GB options, and that its cost will be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung will probably stop selling the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the United States soon, but until that happens, the phone is available for around $1,100. If the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be priced at $800, it will make a much better deal.

It will probably depend on how hard US carriers decide to push Samsung’s new affordable foldable to customers, especially since there’s enough competition in this specific segment after Motorola recently introduced its new Razr 2025 lineup.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless