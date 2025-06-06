Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaked prices spell good news for fans
The affordable foldable will face stiff competition in the US after Motorola launched its Razr 2025 lineup.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit: PhoneArenaThe Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a completely new entry in the Galaxy Z series. In an attempt to offer its fans a more affordable price point, Samsung has decided to introduce a cheaper foldable that uses the technology launched one or two years ago (for the most part).
This is why we’re now talking about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a device that’s supposed to be specially designed for fans, hence the “Fan Edition” name tag. But Samsung’s Fan Edition phones have never been more about price rather than specs, so the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s market price might be the only thing that makes it more or less appealing to the masses.
Well, we now have the first details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s price, albeit just for one market. South Korean media reports that that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will cost about KRW 1 million.
The problem is Samsung’s devices aren’t priced similarly in all regions. In fact, South Korea is probably the cheapest place to buy a Samsung foldable smartphone, which makes sense considering it’s the company’s home country.
This means that even if we convert the Korean currency to USD and EUR (or any other currency), it will still be misleading. But just for the sake of information, KRW 1 million equates to $735, €645 or £545.
Since South Korea typically gets the cheapest Samsung foldables (at least at launch), we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to cost more than the amounts mentioned above. However, anything above $800/€800 would probably make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE nearly an impossible sell especially considering that it doesn’t bring anything new to the table.
In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumored to be just a reskinned Galaxy Z Flip 5/6, featuring a couple of improvements. The biggest one is the Exynos 2400e chipset, which is said to replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/3 that power the Galaxy Z Flip 5/6 models.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit: PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in two storage sizes: 128GB and 256GB. The report also mentions that the “vanilla” Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come in 256GB and 512GB options, and that its cost will be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung will probably stop selling the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the United States soon, but until that happens, the phone is available for around $1,100. If the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be priced at $800, it will make a much better deal.
It will probably depend on how hard US carriers decide to push Samsung’s new affordable foldable to customers, especially since there’s enough competition in this specific segment after Motorola recently introduced its new Razr 2025 lineup.
Things that are NOT allowed: