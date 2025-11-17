The Galaxy S26 series may have another specs disappointment in store
If you were expecting better memory options for the Galaxy S26, Samsung may disappoint you.
Earlier this year, Samsung was rumored to finally upgrade the memory options of the Galaxy S26 phones, but that might not be the case. A new rumor claims that the company may continue the strategy it used for the Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung’s next line of flagship smartphones may feature 12 GB RAM across all models sold outside of China. According to a leak by Ice Universe on X, the company will offer a version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with more RAM, but it’ll be only available in China.
Samsung has offered better versions of its products in certain markets several times before. Snapdragon-powered versions of its flagship phones were previously sold in the US and a few other regions, while most of the world got Exynos variants, which often offered worse performance. The company has also sold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE exclusively in China.
Apple also offers slightly different versions of the iPhone 17 across different markets. The iPhone 17 devices sold in the US and some other markets only support eSIM, which allows them to pack larger batteries than the nano-SIM versions sold in most of the world. However, the rest of the specs are the same everywhere.
I think the faster RAM is the more important upgrade of the Galaxy S26 series, and I’m not that disappointed that Samsung isn’t giving us 16 GB RAM on all devices. What I don’t like is the difference between what the company offers in different markets. I know Chinese users are more sensitive to the numbers in the spec sheet, but the discrepancy is still annoying.
Galaxy S26 will stick to 12 GB RAM, with one exception
Samsung’s next line of flagship smartphones may feature 12 GB RAM across all models sold outside of China. According to a leak by Ice Universe on X, the company will offer a version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with more RAM, but it’ll be only available in China.
The vanilla Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus may be offered in versions with 256 or 512 GB storage and 12 GB RAM in all countries. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a 1 TB storage option with 12 GB RAM, which will be available globally. Users in China will also be able to get a version of the ultra flagship with 1 TB storage and 16 GB RAM.
More of the same
The Galaxy S25 also featured 12GB RAM. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung has offered better versions of its products in certain markets several times before. Snapdragon-powered versions of its flagship phones were previously sold in the US and a few other regions, while most of the world got Exynos variants, which often offered worse performance. The company has also sold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE exclusively in China.
This year’s Galaxy S25 series offers the same memory and storage configurations as the rumored variants for the Galaxy S26 family. On a brighter note, the company is rumored to equip next year’s flagships with faster RAM, which may reach up to 10.5 Gbps and offer various camera performance improvements.
Apple also offers slightly different versions of the iPhone 17 across different markets. The iPhone 17 devices sold in the US and some other markets only support eSIM, which allows them to pack larger batteries than the nano-SIM versions sold in most of the world. However, the rest of the specs are the same everywhere.
It’s not about the quantity
I think the faster RAM is the more important upgrade of the Galaxy S26 series, and I’m not that disappointed that Samsung isn’t giving us 16 GB RAM on all devices. What I don’t like is the difference between what the company offers in different markets. I know Chinese users are more sensitive to the numbers in the spec sheet, but the discrepancy is still annoying.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: