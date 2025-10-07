T-Mobile Tuesdays is being used to jack up sales at Corporate stores

T-Mobile

T-Mobile Tuesdays is being used to manipulate customers and hike sales





Even as T-Mobile appears ready to transition into a digital carrier, T-Mobile Tuesdays remains an important part of the controversial T-Life app, which T-Mobile subscribers will use to manage their accounts once incoming CEO Srini Gopalan closes retail stores and fires reps in order to goose the bottom line and get the stock to move higher.





Some T-Mobile subscribers are complaining that T-Mobile is using its reward program for another reason, one that rewards the company instead of subscribers. A T-Mobile customer who lives in Philadelphia usually stops into the Corporate store at 1201 Market Street when the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward for the week includes a physical reward such as a T-Mobile water bottle, T-Mobile sunglasses, or a T-Mobile crayon box with 64 crayons, all Magenta.

Reps use physical giveaways as a way to get subscribers to add more lines, insurance, and accessories





This T-Mobile subscriber pointed out that he used to go to that aforementioned store, tap an app on the T-Mobile Tuesdays' app, and walk out with the physical reward being offered by the carrier for that particular week. The whole process would take about a minute, he wrote. But just as everything else has changed at T-Mobile , so has this. Today (which is Tuesday), the T-Mobile customer went to the Market Street store and was told to sign in and was informed that there was a 10-to-15-minute wait. Five other customers were just standing around waiting to be called.









Why the delay? It's because T-Mobile is using these visits to its stores by subscribers coming to get their T-Mobile swag into sales pitches. As this T-Mobile customer wrote, "If all the stores are doing this, I'm just going to delete that stupid T-Mobile Tuesday app. Ain't worth the hassle or disrespect. These aren't perks if I have to go in and get treated like I'm being asked to buy a time-share."

One customer in a store to pick up bling was pitched 5G home internet





T-Mobile has used T-Mobile Tuesdays to manipulate its subscribers for some time. Last year, the carrier stopped allowing its customers from picking up physical rewards at third-party retail T-Mobile stores. These rewards can now be picked up at Corporate owned stores only. As another T-Mobile customer wrote, "It’s grimy because the giveaways used to be a fun perk for customers. After the merger they became a way to get people into the store to do a full account checkup."





While the customer is in the store to pick up his reward, the rep opens up his account in order to come up with some ideas that he could sell the customer on. As an example, one T-Mobile subscriber remembered that when he recently picked up the clear stadium bags, a T-Mobile Tuesdays physical reward, the rep that was helping him tried to sell him 5G Home internet service.





So keep in mind that T-Mobile Tuesdays might be a great reward program, but it also is a tool used by the carrier to get you to buy accessories, add a new line, or update to a new phone. Of course, there are always some customers who end up getting a different experience at the store. As one subscriber wrote, "My local store is just walk in tap and go. Today they didn't even ask me to hit redeem. Just showed them I had the T-Life app, and they gave me the item. Never had to wait and usually stop at different ones depending on where I am at."

