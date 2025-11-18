Tomorrow's T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is a holiday essential, but not everyone can have it

Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
T-Mobile Wireless service Metro
Metro by T-Mobile Tuesdays baking set
The holiday season is upon us. What better way to make the best of it than to whip up warm goodies in your kitchen? No need to worry about getting baking supplies, as Metro by T-Mobile has you covered. T-Mobile's prepaid brand is giving away a free baking set as the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie.

The gift isn't for postpaid subscribers



Prepaid customers may sometimes feel overlooked by the carrier, but this T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is T-Mobile's way of reminding them that they are every bit as special.

The set appears to have measuring cups and at least two spatulas. They are purple and white and carry the Metro by T-Mobile branding.

The freebie is available to pick up at Metro by T-Mobile stores. To get yours, you need to save the offer in the T-Life app by Wednesday, November 19, and redeem it the same day at a store.

Be careful not to tap the offer before it's your turn to collect the freebie, as it will start a timer that expires in five minutes. If the timer runs out, you won't be able to complete the transaction and get the gift.

Supplies are limited, and even if there are leftovers, you won't get them once stores close on Wednesday.


Prepaid gets the spotlight 


The T-Mobile Tuesdays perks program isn't just for postpaid customers. Metro by T-Mobile customers can also get in on the fun, provided they are on an eligible plan.

While postpaid customers may feel left out, T-Mobile routinely holds giveaways for postpaid subscribers as well. Earlier this month, they got beanies.

As a postpaid customer, do you feel let down?

Vote View Result

The strategy behind prepaid freebies


Prepaid isn't as lucrative for carriers as postpaid, which is why it isn't as enthusiastically talked about. T-Mobile gained 1 million new postpaid mobile customers in Q3, and 43,000 prepaid customers.

The US prepaid market returned to growth in the first quarter of 2025 for the first time since Q3 2022. Perks such as a free baking set can help Metro by T-Mobile retain customers and attract new ones.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
