Tomorrow's T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is a holiday essential, but not everyone can have it
T-Mobile has a new freebie for its prepaid customers.
The holiday season is upon us. What better way to make the best of it than to whip up warm goodies in your kitchen? No need to worry about getting baking supplies, as Metro by T-Mobile has you covered. T-Mobile's prepaid brand is giving away a free baking set as the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie.
Prepaid customers may sometimes feel overlooked by the carrier, but this T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is T-Mobile's way of reminding them that they are every bit as special.
The freebie is available to pick up at Metro by T-Mobile stores. To get yours, you need to save the offer in the T-Life app by Wednesday, November 19, and redeem it the same day at a store.
Supplies are limited, and even if there are leftovers, you won't get them once stores close on Wednesday.
The T-Mobile Tuesdays perks program isn't just for postpaid customers. Metro by T-Mobile customers can also get in on the fun, provided they are on an eligible plan.
Prepaid isn't as lucrative for carriers as postpaid, which is why it isn't as enthusiastically talked about. T-Mobile gained 1 million new postpaid mobile customers in Q3, and 43,000 prepaid customers.
The US prepaid market returned to growth in the first quarter of 2025 for the first time since Q3 2022. Perks such as a free baking set can help Metro by T-Mobile retain customers and attract new ones.
The gift isn't for postpaid subscribers
Metro by T-Mobile customers are getting free baking sets. | Image Credit - Metro by T-Mobile
The set appears to have measuring cups and at least two spatulas. They are purple and white and carry the Metro by T-Mobile branding.
Be careful not to tap the offer before it's your turn to collect the freebie, as it will start a timer that expires in five minutes. If the timer runs out, you won't be able to complete the transaction and get the gift.
Metro customers can claim the freebie in the T-Life app. | Image Credit - Reddit user lilijana1225
Prepaid gets the spotlight
While postpaid customers may feel left out, T-Mobile routinely holds giveaways for postpaid subscribers as well. Earlier this month, they got beanies.
The strategy behind prepaid freebies
