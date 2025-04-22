Metro by T-Mobile announces four new plans with lower prices and a 5-year promise
Up Next:
It’s been an eventful morning in T-Mobile’s world. Things kicked off with major changes to T-Mobile’s own postpaid plans, and now the shakeup has extended to its prepaid arm, Metro by T-Mobile. Following some whispers that something big was about to happen today at T-Mobile, it’s safe to say that prediction came true. Metro by T-Mobile just announced a full revamp of its prepaid lineup, complete with four new plans, new perks, and a five-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data.
Here’s how the new Metro plans are structured:
Starting April 24, customers will be able to choose from Metro Starter, Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited, and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. These plans are designed to be more flexible while lowering monthly costs, especially for families. And yes, a free 5G phone is included with every plan as long as you bring your number with their Metro Starter Plus $40 PERIOD deal.
Here’s how the new Metro plans are structured:
Metro Starter
- $25 per line for a family of four with AutoPay ($105 total for the first month)
- Unlimited talk and text
- 10GB of high-speed data
- Includes Scam Shield and T-Mobile Tuesdays
Metro Starter Plus
- $40 per month flat, no AutoPay required
- Unlimited talk, text, and 5G data
- Includes a free 5G phone when bringing your number
- Also includes MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for the season
Metro Flex Unlimited
- $30 per line for a family of four with AutoPay ($125 total for the first month)
- Unlimited talk, text, and 5G data
- 8GB of hotspot data
- 100GB of Google One cloud storage
- Annual phone upgrades after 12 months of service
Metro Flex Unlimited Plus
- $10 cheaper than the previous Metro Flex Plus plan
- Amazon Prime membership included
- HD video streaming
- 25GB of hotspot data
- Smartwatch or tablet line add-on for $5/month
- Unlimited texting from the U.S. to over 210 countries
All of these plans now come with a five-year price lock on talk, text, and data, which applies to both new and existing customers on eligible plans. That kind of stability is rare in prepaid wireless, where price changes can happen with little warning.
On top of that, Metro is also launching a limited-time offer (from April 24 through May 14) where users can add a 2GB line to any plan for $15 for the first month and just $5 per month after that. And there’s the Ad It Up program, which lets customers reduce their next month’s bill by watching ads or completing app-related tasks through the Play2Pay platform. According to Metro, users are saving over $15 on average per month with it.
New Metro by T-Mobile rate card. | Image credit — Metro by T-Mobile
On top of that, Metro is also launching a limited-time offer (from April 24 through May 14) where users can add a 2GB line to any plan for $15 for the first month and just $5 per month after that. And there’s the Ad It Up program, which lets customers reduce their next month’s bill by watching ads or completing app-related tasks through the Play2Pay platform. According to Metro, users are saving over $15 on average per month with it.
Recommended Stories
This is a pretty significant refresh for Metro and marks one of the biggest changes to its pricing model in years. With a focus on multi-line savings, included perks, and locked-in rates, the plans seem structured to offer more predictability in a time when costs are rising across the board.
Things that are NOT allowed: