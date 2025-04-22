Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Metro by T-Mobile announces four new plans with lower prices and a 5-year promise

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service Metro
Metro by T-Mobile logo
It’s been an eventful morning in T-Mobile’s world. Things kicked off with major changes to T-Mobile’s own postpaid plans, and now the shakeup has extended to its prepaid arm, Metro by T-Mobile. Following some whispers that something big was about to happen today at T-Mobile, it’s safe to say that prediction came true. Metro by T-Mobile just announced a full revamp of its prepaid lineup, complete with four new plans, new perks, and a five-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data.

Starting April 24, customers will be able to choose from Metro Starter, Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited, and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. These plans are designed to be more flexible while lowering monthly costs, especially for families. And yes, a free 5G phone is included with every plan as long as you bring your number with their Metro Starter Plus $40 PERIOD deal.

Here’s how the new Metro plans are structured:

Metro Starter


  • $25 per line for a family of four with AutoPay ($105 total for the first month)
  • Unlimited talk and text
  • 10GB of high-speed data
  • Includes Scam Shield and T-Mobile Tuesdays

Metro Starter Plus


  • $40 per month flat, no AutoPay required
  • Unlimited talk, text, and 5G data
  • Includes a free 5G phone when bringing your number
  • Also includes MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for the season

Metro Flex Unlimited


  • $30 per line for a family of four with AutoPay ($125 total for the first month)
  • Unlimited talk, text, and 5G data
  • 8GB of hotspot data
  • 100GB of Google One cloud storage
  • Annual phone upgrades after 12 months of service

Metro Flex Unlimited Plus


  • $10 cheaper than the previous Metro Flex Plus plan
  • Amazon Prime membership included
  • HD video streaming
  • 25GB of hotspot data
  • Smartwatch or tablet line add-on for $5/month
  • Unlimited texting from the U.S. to over 210 countries

All of these plans now come with a five-year price lock on talk, text, and data, which applies to both new and existing customers on eligible plans. That kind of stability is rare in prepaid wireless, where price changes can happen with little warning.


On top of that, Metro is also launching a limited-time offer (from April 24 through May 14) where users can add a 2GB line to any plan for $15 for the first month and just $5 per month after that. And there’s the Ad It Up program, which lets customers reduce their next month’s bill by watching ads or completing app-related tasks through the Play2Pay platform. According to Metro, users are saving over $15 on average per month with it.

Recommended Stories
This is a pretty significant refresh for Metro and marks one of the biggest changes to its pricing model in years. With a focus on multi-line savings, included perks, and locked-in rates, the plans seem structured to offer more predictability in a time when costs are rising across the board.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless