T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential

T-Mobile will be giving out cute beanies next.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Tuesdays beanie
T-Mobile's T-Life app has revealed that the next gift will be a beanie, as first spotted by The Mobile Report. The freebie will be available next Tuesday.

A two-in-one gift



Crafted from soft knit fabric, the headgear can be worn two ways: one side is magenta, while the other is black, and both have a small T-Mobile logo.

You will need to locate the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app once it's live and save it to the "My Stuff" tab. To pick up your beanie, you will have to show the saved offer to a store representative. 

Each customer is entitled to one gift.

The beanie will be available in corporate-owned T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores, but not all stores may carry stock, and those that do may have limited supply. 

A winter essential


Knit beanies are simple and practical and are great for keeping your head warm. Even if these T-Mobile hats aren't your style, they can come in handy when you are at home and there's no fashion police around.

T-Mobile last gave out beanies in 2018, but those had a striped design and were embellished with a pompom. The ones T-Mobile will be handing out next Tuesday look more understated and versatile.

The logo may bother users who don't want to be a walking billboard, but that's a small price to pay for a freebie.

Will you be visiting a T-Mobile store to pick up the beanie?

Vote View Result

T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts are sometimes delayed


The last two T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts – a water bottle and a mobile cleaning kit – were delayed due to shipping issues. There's no telling if this will happen again, so it's best to call ahead to a participating store or contact T-Mobile online to confirm the giveaway is taking place before making the trip.

Despite these logistical concerns, T-Mobile Tuesdays remains a nice gesture. Besides, with T-Mobile now routing most transactions through T-Life, it's getting increasingly difficult for employees to push customers into buying what they might not want.
