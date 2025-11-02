T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile will be giving out cute beanies next.
T-Mobile's T-Life app has revealed that the next gift will be a beanie, as first spotted by The Mobile Report. The freebie will be available next Tuesday.
Crafted from soft knit fabric, the headgear can be worn two ways: one side is magenta, while the other is black, and both have a small T-Mobile logo.
You will need to locate the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app once it's live and save it to the "My Stuff" tab. To pick up your beanie, you will have to show the saved offer to a store representative.
The beanie will be available in corporate-owned T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores, but not all stores may carry stock, and those that do may have limited supply.
Knit beanies are simple and practical and are great for keeping your head warm. Even if these T-Mobile hats aren't your style, they can come in handy when you are at home and there's no fashion police around.
The logo may bother users who don't want to be a walking billboard, but that's a small price to pay for a freebie.
The last two T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts – a water bottle and a mobile cleaning kit – were delayed due to shipping issues. There's no telling if this will happen again, so it's best to call ahead to a participating store or contact T-Mobile online to confirm the giveaway is taking place before making the trip.
A two-in-one gift
The next T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is a beanie. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
Crafted from soft knit fabric, the headgear can be worn two ways: one side is magenta, while the other is black, and both have a small T-Mobile logo.
You will need to locate the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app once it's live and save it to the "My Stuff" tab. To pick up your beanie, you will have to show the saved offer to a store representative.
Each customer is entitled to one gift.
The beanie will be available in corporate-owned T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores, but not all stores may carry stock, and those that do may have limited supply.
A winter essential
Knit beanies are simple and practical and are great for keeping your head warm. Even if these T-Mobile hats aren't your style, they can come in handy when you are at home and there's no fashion police around.
T-Mobile last gave out beanies in 2018, but those had a striped design and were embellished with a pompom. The ones T-Mobile will be handing out next Tuesday look more understated and versatile.
T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts are sometimes delayed
The last two T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts – a water bottle and a mobile cleaning kit – were delayed due to shipping issues. There's no telling if this will happen again, so it's best to call ahead to a participating store or contact T-Mobile online to confirm the giveaway is taking place before making the trip.
Despite these logistical concerns, T-Mobile Tuesdays remains a nice gesture. Besides, with T-Mobile now routing most transactions through T-Life, it's getting increasingly difficult for employees to push customers into buying what they might not want.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: