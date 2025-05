A subset of customers gives AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon renewed hope about growth

Light Reading

—Tony Skiadas, Verizon CFO, April 2025



AT&T and T-Mobile also witnessed prepaid growth, with the Big Three gaining a combined 47,000 prepaid customers in Q1 2025. This is a huge improvement over Q1 2024 when the three companies collectively lost 348,000 prepaid customers.





—Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO



Overall, both postpaid and prepaid markets defied expectations in Q1. Analysts at New Street now expect the US wireless industry to gain 1.6 million new customers in Q1.



Many analysts had previously forecast a downturn in growth due to the new administration's immigration policies. However, those fears have so far not materialized.



—MoffettNathanson analysts, May 2025



While data doesn't exist to back up this theory, T-Mobile did show a slowdown in the number of prepaid subscribers moving to postpaid plans, and this could very well be the case for AT&T and Verizon as well.



This can be linked to the current economic environment. People tend to go for postpaid when the economy is in good shape, while prepaid attracts more attention when the economic conditions are weak.



While data doesn't exist to back up this theory, T-Mobile did show a slowdown in the number of prepaid subscribers moving to postpaid plans, and this could very well be the case for AT&T and Verizon as well.

This can be linked to the current economic environment. People tend to go for postpaid when the economy is in good shape, while prepaid attracts more attention when the economic conditions are weak.

Regardless, this is a bright spot for the Big Three, considering they have been experiencing a higher churn or cancellation rate as well as stalling growth. This is also yet another sign of the stranglehold of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon on the wireless market

