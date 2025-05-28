A subset of customers gives AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon renewed hope about growth

Light Reading

—Tony Skiadas, Verizon CFO, April 2025

—Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO





Overall, both postpaid and prepaid markets defied expectations in Q1. Analysts at New Street now expect the US wireless industry to gain 1.6 million new customers in Q1.Many analysts had previously forecast a downturn in growth due to the new administration's immigration policies. However, those fears have so far not materialized.As for the revival of the prepaid market, MoffettNathanson analysts believe it comes down to two things. First, more new customers are opting for prepaid plans. Second, fewer people are switching from prepaid to postpaid and some are even migrating back.