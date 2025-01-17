Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

T-Mobile's T-Priority uses advanced 5G standalone network tech to help first responders in L.A.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
A poicewoman is typing on the laptop computer inside her patrol car.
Wireless carriers have developed a technology called 5G slicing that allows them to create and manage multiple and customized slices within a single 5G network. To make this easier to understand, imagine a single 5G network as a single highway. Next, imagine the creation of separate lanes within that highway. Each lane represents a  network slice that can be customized to meet specific needs.

Last year, T-Mobile started a service called T-Priority which debuted in New York City last year. T-Priority is a service for public safety and is now being used by 350 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). For at least the first 30 days, T-Mobile is offering the service at no cost.

T-Priority gets a network slice of the carrier's 5G Standalone (SA) network. Such a network is built with 5G in mind from the start and has a 5G core. That compares with non-SA 5G networks which were built for 4G and had 5G radio access added to them. 5G (SA) networks are faster, have lower latency, and are more efficient and reliable than non-SA 5G networks. Only two carriers in the U.S. currently have a nationwide 5G (SA) network, T-Mobile and Dish Network.

"We’ve been receiving a lot of requests for Wi-Fi routers, hot spots and devices on our network because our network speeds and the availability of our network have been strong for first responders here."-Nicole Hudnet, industry segment advisor for T-Mobile’s Emergency Response Team

The network slice of T-Mobile's 5G (SA) network that first responders get through T-Priority gives them more capacity, the highest priority, and faster 5G speeds. This is but one of a multitude of things that T-Mobile is doing in L.A. where the carrier has its engineering emergency response team to help keep first responders communicating with each other during the wildfire crisis.

"I think the T-Priority's value proposition is quite compelling both from coverage and reliability point of view. SA and 2.5GHz give them a natural advantage in terms of reach and cost. So, I think they have a pretty competitive offering in the market."-Chetan Sharma, Industry Analyst

T-Mobile also has other tools in its bag of tricks such as AI, software-defined networking, and network self-optimization. The former changes network configurations in response to quickly changing demands. The latter uses automation and AI to discover where the network has bottlenecks. Adjustments are then made to optimize the network. During the wildfires, T-Mobile made 9,000 remote changes to its network, according to Stacy Tindell, senior director, Network Engineering and Operations at T-Mobile.

T-Mobile has the lowest share of the first responder market although the 5G-powered T-Priority and the 5G network slicing are helping the carrier improve its standing in the industry. For example, while Verizon told Fierce Wireless that its 5G (SA) network is used for commercial traffic in L.A., the network is not yet ready to discuss its use by public safety agencies.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless