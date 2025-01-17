T-Mobile's T-Priority uses advanced 5G standalone network tech to help first responders in L.A.

Wireless carriers have developed a technology called 5G slicing that allows them to create and manage multiple and customized slices within a single 5G network. To make this easier to understand, imagine a single 5G network as a single highway. Next, imagine the creation of separate lanes within that highway. Each lane represents a network slice that can be customized to meet specific needs.





T-Mobile started a service called T-Priority which debuted in New York City last year. T-Priority is a service for public safety and is now being used by 350 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). For at least the first 30 days, Last year,started a service called T-Priority which debuted in New York City last year. T-Priority is a service for public safety and is now being used by 350 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). For at least the first 30 days, T-Mobile is offering the service at no cost.





T-Priority gets a network slice of the carrier's 5G Standalone (SA) network. Such a network is built with 5G in mind from the start and has a 5G core. That compares with non-SA 5G networks which were built for 4G and had 5G radio access added to them. 5G (SA) networks are faster, have lower latency, and are more efficient and reliable than non-SA 5G networks. Only two carriers in the U.S. currently have a nationwide 5G (SA) network, T-Mobile and Dish Network.









The network slice of T-Mobile 's 5G (SA) network that first responders get through T-Priority gives them more capacity, the highest priority, and faster 5G speeds. This is but one of a multitude of things that T-Mobile is doing in L.A. where the carrier has its engineering emergency response team to help keep first responders communicating with each other during the wildfire crisis.





Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





T-Mobile also has other tools in its bag of tricks such as AI, software-defined networking, and network self-optimization. The former changes network configurations in response to quickly changing demands. The latter uses automation and AI to discover where the network has bottlenecks. Adjustments are then made to optimize the network. During the wildfires, T-Mobile made 9,000 remote changes to its network, according to Stacy Tindell, senior director, Network Engineering and Operations at T-Mobile .



