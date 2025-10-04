BREAKING NEWS: Some T-Mobile subscribers are dealing with an outage

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Some T-Mobile subscribers are dealing with an outage

According to Downdetector, the nation's second largest wireless provider is suffering from an outage.

Some T-Mobile subscribers are having issues with the carrier. According to Downdetector.com, at 4:07 pm ET, 537 complaints about T-Mobile's service had been received compared to the 18 tallied at 6:55 am ET and 34 at 9:10 am ET. Complaints were submitted from Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Dallas, Reno, Denton, Roseville, and Phoenix. 49% of the submitted complaints cited an issue with the T-Mobile customer's mobile phone. One-third of the complaints dealt with 5G home internet, and 19% said that they could not get a signal.

Metro by T-Mobile is on the borderline. From one report at 10:09 am ET, Downdetector now shows 49 complaints as of 4:09 pm ET with a peak of 62 complaints made by 3:39 pm ET. While the website says that "User reports indicate problems at T-Mobile," for Metro the wording slightly less ominous as it reads, "User reports indicate possible problems at Metro by T-Mobile."

Downdetector says T-Mobile is having a problem.
Downdetector says that T-Mobile is having problems. | mage credit-Downdetector

The overall low number of T-Mobile complaints suggests that the issue is regional. Last month, when Verizon suffered a nationwide outage, Downdetector received well over 20,000 submissions. Downdetector is owned by Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest.net app that measures your phone's down and uplink data speeds.

StatusGator is reporting that there are possible issues with T-Mobile's wireless service. The website shows several complaints about the carrier's service coming in from California. Other states where problems have been reported include Alabama and Florida.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Check back often for the latest.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.
