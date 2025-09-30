Breaking News: AT&T service, including mobile phones and internet, is experiencing issues





Charlotte

Atlanta

Raleigh

Greenville

Summerville

Charleston

Columbia

Mount Pleasant





This morning, SuddenLink was investigating an issue that resulted in its subscribers getting busy signals when they tried to make an outbound call to AT&T subscribers. A notice from Sudden Link said that no other carrier was involved. A few minutes ago, some AT&T customers wrote to DownDetector to complain that their internet wasn't working, and 20 minutes ago complaints came in from AT&T wireless subscribers about their mobile phone service.

One AT&T wireless phone customer by the name of Stephen Fischer wrote, "Phone issue in San Tan Valley AZ yet again. this is starting to piss me off."









If you've been wondering how Downdetector works, the site says that it only reports an incident "When the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day." Sometimes when there have been enough complaints to justify making an announcement, a quick return to usual numbers indicates that there was a minor outage that had a limited impact.





After the numbers started to drop back for AT&T at 7:20 pm ET, they have picked up again as the number of complaints has popped back up to 427 with a baseline of 73.





This is Breaking News and will be updated. Please check back soon.

