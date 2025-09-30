Breaking News: AT&T service, including mobile phones and internet, is experiencing issues
DownDetector reports a surge in complaints from AT&T subscribers.
f you're an AT&T subscriber; you might be experiencing some issues with your wireless service today. According to DownDetector, the number of complaints from subscribers jumped from 71 at 12:42 pm ET today to peak at 1,765 at 1:12 pm ET. Since then, 380 reports were received at 6:12 pm ET compared to the usual number of 73. 55% of the complaints were about landline internet, 23% were about mobile internet service, and 22% dealt with wireless phone service.
DownDetector received complaints about AT&T service in cities like:
Charlotte
Atlanta
Raleigh
Greenville
Summerville
Charleston
Columbia
Mount Pleasant
This morning, SuddenLink was investigating an issue that resulted in its subscribers getting busy signals when they tried to make an outbound call to AT&T subscribers. A notice from Sudden Link said that no other carrier was involved. A few minutes ago, some AT&T customers wrote to DownDetector to complain that their internet wasn't working, and 20 minutes ago complaints came in from AT&T wireless subscribers about their mobile phone service.
One AT&T wireless phone customer by the name of Stephen Fischer wrote, "Phone issue in San Tan Valley AZ yet again. this is starting to piss me off."
DownSetector reports that there are issues with AT&T's service. | Image credit-DownDetector
If you've been wondering how Downdetector works, the site says that it only reports an incident "When the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day." Sometimes when there have been enough complaints to justify making an announcement, a quick return to usual numbers indicates that there was a minor outage that had a limited impact.
After the numbers started to drop back for AT&T at 7:20 pm ET, they have picked up again as the number of complaints has popped back up to 427 with a baseline of 73.
This is Breaking News and will be updated. Please check back soon.
