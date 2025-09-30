Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Breaking News: AT&T service, including mobile phones and internet, is experiencing issues

DownDetector reports a surge in complaints from AT&T subscribers.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T Wireless service Boost
The AT&T logo and wordmark is seen.
f you're an AT&T subscriber; you might be experiencing some issues with your wireless service today. According to DownDetector, the number of complaints from subscribers jumped from 71 at 12:42 pm ET today to peak at 1,765 at 1:12 pm ET. Since then, 380 reports were received at 6:12 pm ET compared to the usual number of 73. 55% of the complaints were about landline internet, 23% were about mobile internet service, and 22% dealt with wireless phone service.

DownDetector received complaints about AT&T service in cities like:

Charlotte
Atlanta
Raleigh
Greenville
Summerville
Charleston
Columbia
Mount Pleasant

This morning, SuddenLink was investigating an issue that resulted in its subscribers getting busy signals when they tried to make an outbound call to AT&T subscribers. A notice from Sudden Link said that no other carrier was involved.  A few minutes ago, some AT&T customers wrote to DownDetector to complain that their internet wasn't working, and 20 minutes ago complaints came in from AT&T wireless subscribers about their mobile phone service.

One AT&T wireless phone customer by the name of Stephen Fischer wrote, "Phone issue in San Tan Valley AZ yet again. this is starting to piss me off."

DownSetector reports that there are issues with AT&amp;amp;T&#039;s service. | Image credit-DownDetector - Breaking News: AT&amp;T service, including mobile phones and internet, is experiencing issues
DownSetector reports that there are issues with AT&T's service. | Image credit-DownDetector

If you've been wondering how Downdetector works, the site says that it only reports an incident "When the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day." Sometimes when there have been enough complaints to justify making an announcement, a quick return to usual numbers indicates that there was a minor outage that had a limited impact.

After the numbers started to drop back for AT&T at 7:20 pm ET, they have picked up again as the number of complaints has popped back up to 427 with a baseline of 73.

This is Breaking News and will be updated. Please check back soon.

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

This is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: leaked renders put everything out in the open

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Mint Mobile will soon become another option for home internet service

by Johanna Romero • 1

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless